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Jayden Adams death: South Africa midfielder who featured at FIFA World Cup 2026 passes away at 25

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) released a moving statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

Aachal Maniyar
Published11 Jul 2026, 07:17 PM IST
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Jayden Adam passes away at 25
Jayden Adam passes away at 25(X)
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South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away at the age of 25, just weeks after featuring for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The news has left the football community in shock as tributes pour in for the talented young player who carried national hopes on the global stage.

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Jayden Adams, a key figure in South Africa’s midfield during the tournament, appeared in all three group games. He started the opener, a 2-0 defeat to Mexico, and the 1-1 draw against Czechia, coming off in both matches. He later entered as a substitute in the crucial 1-0 victory over South Korea that helped secure progression. However, he did not feature in the last-32 clash, a 1-0 loss to Canada.

South African Football Players Union pays heartfelt tribute

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) released a moving statement expressing deep sorrow over the loss.

“The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams.

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“Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction.

“His passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, the football fraternity and country at large.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Adams family, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, Bafana Bafana and all those whose lives he touched.”

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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