JJ Gabriel on brink of leaving Manchester United after request to cancel registration; check details

Fifteen-year-old academy star JJ Gabriel has asked Manchester United to cancel his registration with immediate effect, a shock request that has pulled him out of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Brighton and left Old Trafford scrambling to keep one of English football’s most talked-about teenagers.

Gabriel, who turns 16 on October 6, was lined up to make his competitive first-team bow at Old Trafford. Instead, he has submitted a formal notice seeking to leave, after missing training with Michael Carrick’s squad late last week amid strain between his family and the club.

Why the request landed now

What is clear is the timing. Only last week, JJ Gabriel scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut against Sabah, playing against boys two or three years older. Last month he made his senior bow as a late substitute in a pre-season friendly with Atletico Madrid in Stockholm. Those minutes, eight from the bench at centre-forward, have been cited as part of the frustration around his pathway.

He is registered until the end of this season. United can challenge the de-registration request. Premier League rules say a youth registration can be cancelled only if the club, the player and a parent or carer all agree. If they do not, any party can ask the league for a binding decision.

United have not given up. Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are personally involved in talks with the family, a sign of how seriously Carrington views the case. Club officials insist he cannot simply be de-registered and believe there is still time to repair the relationship.

The teenager who broke Manchester United’s youth records Born in London, JJ Gabriel scored twice on his Under-18 debut at 14 and last season won both the Premier League Under-18 player of the year award and United’s own Under-18 honour, the Jimmy Murphy prize, as its youngest ever winner. He helped the side reach the FA Youth Cup and Under-18 Premier League finals, then stepped into Premier League 2 this term and scored standout goals in his first two games.

He has been at the club since childhood, regularly trains with the first team, and has already faced older opposition as an England Under-17. Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich have all watched him. He turned down a move to Manchester City last summer after United promised a clear route to the senior side.

What happens next JJ Gabriel cannot sign a scholarship until he turns 16 on 6 October, or a professional contract until he is 17. That calendar is why Manchester United still think the situation is “rectifiable.” He is not understood to have another club lined up to join immediately.