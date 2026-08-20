Joao Cancelo completes dream permanent transfer to Barcelona after Al-Hilal exit

Joao Cancelo has finally made his long-awaited permanent return to Barcelona. The Portuguese full-back completed a free transfer to the Catalan club this week after his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was mutually terminated.

The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal that keeps him at Camp Nou until 30 June 2029. For Cancelo, the move feels personal.

“It’s my dream,” said Cancelo. “I’m where I want to be and I am very happy. I like the club, I identify with it. I feel loved here and I promise to give everything for this club.”

From loan hero to permanent Blaugrana Joao Cancelo first arrived at Barcelona on loan from Manchester City for the 2023-24 season. Under Xavi Hernandez, he played 42 matches, scored four goals and provided five assists.

Last January, he returned for a second loan spell, this time from Al-Hilal. Working under Hansi Flick, he settled mainly at left-back and became a trusted option. He made 23 appearances, scored twice, and added four assists as Barcelona sealed the La Liga title.

Those two successful loans convinced the club that a permanent deal was the right next step once Cancelo became a free agent this summer.

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A career spent at Europe’s biggest clubs Born on 27 May 1994, Joao Cancelo began at Benfica and collected a league title, cup, league cup and super cup before moving to Spain. He joined Valencia in 2015 and made 91 appearances there.

Short loans and permanent transfers followed. he joined Inter Milan in 2017-18, Juventus in 2018-19, then Manchester City in 2019. While at City he also spent time on loan at Bayern Munich. His third spell at Barcelona is therefore the first one that does not carry an expiry date.

Portugal regular still going strong Joao Cancelo remains a regular for his national team. He has earned 73 caps since his debut in September 2016 and was part of the Portugal side that won the 2018-19 Nations League. He has featured at the last two World Cups and the most recent European Championship.

Barcelona’s busy summer continues The permanent capture of Joao Cancelo is one of several moves made by the club this window. Barcelona also brought in midfielder Rodri from Manchester City for around £65 million. Wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have arrived, while Ferran Torres left for Paris Saint-Germain and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski moved to MLS side Chicago Fire.