Joao Cancelo completes dream permanent transfer to Barcelona after Al-Hilal exit

Joao Cancelo has finally made his long-awaited permanent return to Barcelona. The Portuguese full-back completed a free transfer to the Catalan club this week after his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was mutually terminated.

The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal that keeps him at Camp Nou until 30 June 2029. For Cancelo, the move feels personal.

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“It’s my dream,” said Cancelo. “I’m where I want to be and I am very happy. I like the club, I identify with it. I feel loved here and I promise to give everything for this club.”

From loan hero to permanent Blaugrana Joao Cancelo first arrived at Barcelona on loan from Manchester City for the 2023-24 season. Under Xavi Hernandez, he played 42 matches, scored four goals and provided five assists.

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Last January, he returned for a second loan spell, this time from Al-Hilal. Working under Hansi Flick, he settled mainly at left-back and became a trusted option. He made 23 appearances, scored twice, and added four assists as Barcelona sealed the La Liga title.

Those two successful loans convinced the club that a permanent deal was the right next step once Cancelo became a free agent this summer.

Also Read | Barcelona beat Al Ahly 2-1 to claim Joan Gamper Trophy

A career spent at Europe’s biggest clubs Born on 27 May 1994, Joao Cancelo began at Benfica and collected a league title, cup, league cup and super cup before moving to Spain. He joined Valencia in 2015 and made 91 appearances there.

Short loans and permanent transfers followed. he joined Inter Milan in 2017-18, Juventus in 2018-19, then Manchester City in 2019. While at City he also spent time on loan at Bayern Munich. His third spell at Barcelona is therefore the first one that does not carry an expiry date.

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Portugal regular still going strong Joao Cancelo remains a regular for his national team. He has earned 73 caps since his debut in September 2016 and was part of the Portugal side that won the 2018-19 Nations League. He has featured at the last two World Cups and the most recent European Championship.

Barcelona’s busy summer continues The permanent capture of Joao Cancelo is one of several moves made by the club this window. Barcelona also brought in midfielder Rodri from Manchester City for around £65 million. Wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi have arrived, while Ferran Torres left for Paris Saint-Germain and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski moved to MLS side Chicago Fire.

Hansi Flick now has a proven, versatile full-back who knows the dressing room and the system. Joao Cancelo’s attacking instinct and experience across Europe’s top leagues give the German coach another reliable option on either flank.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.