Joao Pedro, Estevao Willian's compatriot from Brazil, opts to help teenager grow at Chelsea; says THIS

Brazil's youngest winger Estevao Willian, who moved from Palmeiras to Europe and joined Chelsea this summer for a reported €34 million, is taking time to adapt in England, reported Chelsea FC Online quoting Joao Pedro.

However, Joao Pedro – one of his compatriots from Brazil – has opted to help the teenager grow and gain a foothold in the team.

Speaking to Chelsea FC Online, Pedro said, “Sometimes training is too long for him and he feels tired before gym. I don’t always need to do the gym, but I go with him because this is very important for him. He knows how physical the Premier League is. Me and Andrey [Santos] push him. I try to push him to ask for his breakfast in English.”

Chelsea FC reportedly signed Estevao Willian for a €34 million fee, plus €23 million in performance-based incentives this summer. Estevao Willian is considered to be one of the best young footballers in the world.

On Friday, while playing with the Brazilian National Team against Chile at the Maracanã, the 18-year-old Estevao became the youngest player since Pelé to score for Brazil in 'non-friendly' matches.

While playing for the national side, Estevao produced a lovely overhead kick in the 38th minute that put it into the back of the net.

Estevao, who did well in both pre-season and competitive games has scored against Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly and also set up a goal in one of his first Premier League games. He made his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League in a 5-1 win against West Ham.

Enzo Maresca on Estevao: Former Italian professional football player and head coach of Premier League club Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, opened up on signing Estevao and the latter's bright future.

Speaking to Chelsea FC Online, Maresca referred Estevao as “a huge talent… a fantastic player” after he did well in the pre-season.

But Maresca stressed the need for patience, He said, "You come from South America… you need time to adapt. We’re going to help him… to enjoy his football… slowly, slowly, he is going to help us, for sure.”