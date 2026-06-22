Jordan vs Algeria: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, prediction, head-to-head and more

Jordan and Algeria will lock horns in a must-win FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash in San Francisco on Monday night. Jordan, making their debut at the FIFA World Cup, suffered a 3-1 loss to Austria in their tournament opener.

Forward Ali Olwan scored Jordan's only goal, which was a 1-1 equaliser in the 50th minute. However, Jordan failed to find the back of the net again after that.

Algeria, on the other hand, was the victim of a Lionel Messi onslaught against Argentina last week. The Inter Miami star scored a hat-trick against Algeria, who are currently in fourth place in the Group J standings.

Algeria have reached the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup just once. That was in 2014 when they reached the round of 16, where they eventually lost to eventual champions Germany.

Jordan vs Algeria match details

Match Group J Date June 23 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 8:30 AM IST | 11 PM ET | 10 PM CT Stadium San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California Referee Slavko Vincic

Jordan vs Algeria head-to-head Jordan and Algeria have met three times in international football before. Their first meeting was at the Kuneitra Cup in 1974, when Algeria thumped Jordan 6-0.

Fourteen years later, Jordan registered their first win over Algeria at the 1988 Arab Cup, with the match ending 2-1.

The last meeting between these two teams came in 2004 during an international friendly, when they played out a 1-1 draw.

Matches 3 Jordan won 1 Algeria won 1 Draw 1 Last meeting Jordan and Algeria played out a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in 2004 Last meeting at FIFA World Cup None

Jordan vs Algeria team news Jordan: Jordan does not have any injury concerns or suspensions, and head coach Jamal Sellami will likely stick with the same starting XI that fought hard against Austria.

Mousa Al-Tamari will head Jordan's attack, and Ali Olwan will support him, having scored Jordan's historic first goal against Austria.

Skipper Ehsan Haddad will lead the tournament debutants from the front, and his presence will also add defensive stability for Jordan. Having won 92 international caps, Jordan has kept 36 clean sheets under Ehsan Haddad.

Algeria: Like Jordan, Algeria has no injury or suspension concerns. Their player to watch out for will be forward Amine Gouiri, who is very capable of scoring and creating chances, making him a threat to Jordan.

Veteran winger Riyad Mahrez, who came on as a substitute in the 64th minute against Argentina, is expected to start this time around, since this is a crucial match.

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic had named young forward Anis Hadj Moussa in the starting XI in place of the former Manchester City player in their match against Argentina.

Jordan vs Algeria prediction According to 25,000 pre-match simulations by the Opta supercomputer, Algeria have a 60.7 % chance of beating Jordan.

This means Jordan's wait for their first FIFA World Cup win could stretch a bit longer.

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Jordan has only a 17.6% chance, whereas Opta has predicted a 21.7% chance of the match ending in a draw.

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria live on TV?

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Jordan vs Algeria predicted starting lineups Jordan: Yazid; Ehsan, Yazan, Abdallah, Saleh; Nizar, Noor, Mahmoud; Musa, Ali, Yazan