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Jordan vs Algeria: When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 match live, prediction, head-to-head and more

Jordan will lock horns against Algeria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash in California on Monday night, with both teams facing a must-win situation.

PN Vishnu
Published22 Jun 2026, 03:38 PM IST
Algeria players attend a training session with head coach Vladimir Petkovic ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Jordan in California.
Algeria players attend a training session with head coach Vladimir Petkovic ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Jordan in California. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
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Jordan and Algeria will lock horns in a must-win FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash in San Francisco on Monday night. Jordan, making their debut at the FIFA World Cup, suffered a 3-1 loss to Austria in their tournament opener.

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Forward Ali Olwan scored Jordan's only goal, which was a 1-1 equaliser in the 50th minute. However, Jordan failed to find the back of the net again after that.

Algeria, on the other hand, was the victim of a Lionel Messi onslaught against Argentina last week. The Inter Miami star scored a hat-trick against Algeria, who are currently in fourth place in the Group J standings.

 

Algeria have reached the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup just once. That was in 2014 when they reached the round of 16, where they eventually lost to eventual champions Germany.

Jordan vs Algeria match details

MatchGroup J
DateJune 23 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time8:30 AM IST | 11 PM ET | 10 PM CT
StadiumSan Francisco Bay Area Stadium, California
RefereeSlavko Vincic 

Jordan vs Algeria head-to-head

Jordan and Algeria have met three times in international football before. Their first meeting was at the Kuneitra Cup in 1974, when Algeria thumped Jordan 6-0.

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Fourteen years later, Jordan registered their first win over Algeria at the 1988 Arab Cup, with the match ending 2-1.

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The last meeting between these two teams came in 2004 during an international friendly, when they played out a 1-1 draw.

 

Matches3
Jordan won 1
Algeria won1
Draw1
Last meeting Jordan and Algeria played out a 1-1 draw in an international friendly in 2004
Last meeting at FIFA World CupNone

Jordan vs Algeria team news

Jordan: Jordan does not have any injury concerns or suspensions, and head coach Jamal Sellami will likely stick with the same starting XI that fought hard against Austria.

Mousa Al-Tamari will head Jordan's attack, and Ali Olwan will support him, having scored Jordan's historic first goal against Austria.

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Skipper Ehsan Haddad will lead the tournament debutants from the front, and his presence will also add defensive stability for Jordan. Having won 92 international caps, Jordan has kept 36 clean sheets under Ehsan Haddad.

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Algeria: Like Jordan, Algeria has no injury or suspension concerns. Their player to watch out for will be forward Amine Gouiri, who is very capable of scoring and creating chances, making him a threat to Jordan.

Veteran winger Riyad Mahrez, who came on as a substitute in the 64th minute against Argentina, is expected to start this time around, since this is a crucial match.

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic had named young forward Anis Hadj Moussa in the starting XI in place of the former Manchester City player in their match against Argentina.

Jordan vs Algeria prediction

According to 25,000 pre-match simulations by the Opta supercomputer, Algeria have a 60.7 % chance of beating Jordan.

This means Jordan's wait for their first FIFA World Cup win could stretch a bit longer.

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Jordan has only a 17.6% chance, whereas Opta has predicted a 21.7% chance of the match ending in a draw.

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria live on TV?

 

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Jordan vs Algeria predicted starting lineups

Jordan: Yazid; Ehsan, Yazan, Abdallah, Saleh; Nizar, Noor, Mahmoud; Musa, Ali, Yazan

Algeria: Luca; Youcef, Ramy, Aissa, Jaouen; Ismaël, Hicham, Houssem; Mahrez, Amine, Mohamed

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