Jordan vs Argentina prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win the Group J match | FIFA World Cup 2026

Jordan clash with Argentina in Group J at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Sunday, 28 June, with kick-off at 7:30 AM for viewers in India. The match will take place at the Dallas Stadium (AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, United States.

Advertisement

Argentina have already qualified for the next round. Lionel Messi and his boys will take on Cabo Verde in the Round of 32. This match will show whether they can maintain their winning momentum.

Jordan have already been eliminated, with zero points from 2 matches so far. They’ll treat this match for its historical significance. If they can resist Messi and his champion team, it’ll give them superstar status.

Jordan vs Argentina: Head-to-Head Jordan and Argentina have never previously met in senior international football. Their first-ever encounter takes place this year in Dallas.

The two sides enter Group J in contrasting situations. Argentina have already qualified for the Round of 32. The reigning world champions beat Algeria 3-0 and Austria 2-0. Jordan, playing in their maiden World Cup, are already eliminated. They lost to Austria 3-1 and Algeria 2-1.

Advertisement

Jordan have faced South American opposition 6 times in total. Their record against CONMEBOL sides is poor. They have won once, drawn once and lost 4 times.

Their only win was a 3-0 friendly victory over Ecuador in 2004. Their most recent CONMEBOL defeat came against Bolivia in October 2025.

Team Form Argentina enter this Group J finale in exceptional form, riding a 5-match winning streak. Jordan, by contrast, are struggling following four consecutive defeats.

Argentina’s recent form says WWWWW. They have not conceded a single goal throughout this tournament. They beat Austria 2-0 on 22 June and Algeria 3-0 on 17 June.

Before the tournament, they defeated Guatemala 3-0 and Ecuador 2-0 in friendlies. A 2-1 World Cup qualifier win over Colombia further underlines their dominance.

Advertisement

Jordan’s recent form says LLLLD. They have lost 4 matches in a row heading into this final group fixture. They lost 1-2 to Algeria on 22 June and 1-3 to Austria on 16 June.

Pre-tournament defeats to Colombia and Switzerland compounded their difficulties. Their only recent positive result was a 2-2 draw with Nigeria in March. Despite their struggles, Jordan have scored in both of their World Cup debut matches against high-calibre opposition.

Jordan vs Argentina: Key Players Lionel Messi (Argentina): Messi continues to orchestrate Argentina's attack with unmatched vision and composure. Even in the twilight of his career, his precise passing and dead-ball wizardry unlock stubborn defences effortlessly. He remains the emotional heartbeat of the reigning world champions.

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina): Martínez is the lethal spearhead of Argentina's attacking line. His explosive movement, tactical intelligence and ruthless finishing inside the box make him a constant danger. His high-pressure work rate disrupts defenders and sustains Argentina's dominant winning streak.

Advertisement

Musa Al-Taamari (Jordan): Jordan's standout talisman brings explosive pace, elite dribbling and European top-flight experience to this stage. Operating from the right flank, he can cut inside and shoot powerfully, posing a serious threat.

Yazan Al-Naimat (Jordan): Al-Naimat is Jordan's crucial focal point in attack. His predatory instincts, aerial ability, and physical presence are vital for creating counter-attacking spaces.

Match Strategy Lionel Scaloni will use this match to maintain winning habits while managing squad fatigue. Key stars, including Messi, are expected to start on the bench. This preserves them fully for the Round of 32.

Argentina will retain their identity through high possession and quick ball movement into wide channels. Backup forwards like Julián Álvarez will use sharp vertical runs to draw out Jordan's central defenders, creating space for late-arriving midfielders.

Advertisement

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 complete schedule: Everything you need to know

Manager Jamal Sellami has nothing to lose and wants his side to play freely. Jordan will deploy a rigid 3-4-2-1 low block, packing the defensive third with a back five. Their primary objective is to frustrate Argentina's reserve attackers throughout the match.

Every interception will be funnelled directly to Al-Taamari or Ali Olwan. Jordan's wingers will use individual pace to catch Argentina's full-backs out of position. Their double pivot will also trigger early physical duels to disrupt Argentina's passing rhythm.

Jordan vs Argentina: Prediction by ChatGPT I asked ChatGPT to predict the outcome of the Jordan vs Argentina match. Here’s what AI said:

Argentina have already secured qualification, but that should not significantly reduce their intensity. Lionel Scaloni has built a squad that maintains the same tactical identity regardless of personnel.

Advertisement

Rotation is likely, yet Argentina’s depth remains stronger than Jordan’s first-choice lineup. Players fighting for places in the Round of 32 are unlikely to treat this as a routine fixture.

Jordan deserve credit for scoring in both of their World Cup matches despite facing stronger opposition. Musa Al-Taamari has shown flashes of quality on the counter-attack, and Al-Naimat’s movement gives Jordan a genuine outlet whenever they escape pressure.

However, sustaining attacks against Argentina is a very different challenge. The world champions have yet to concede in the tournament and continue to control matches through possession rather than frantic attacking.

The tactical pattern appears straightforward. Argentina should dominate the ball, stretch Jordan’s defensive block and patiently create openings through midfield combinations.

Advertisement

Even if Messi begins on the bench, players like Julian Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez and the supporting midfield possess enough creativity to break down a compact defence. Jordan’s best hope is to frustrate Argentina for as long as possible and rely on quick breaks through Al-Taamari.

I expect Jordan to defend with discipline early. But, Argentina’s superior movement, technical quality and squad depth should gradually wear them down. Once the first goal arrives, the spaces are likely to increase. Predicted score: Argentina to beat Jordan 3-0.

How to Watch Jordan vs Argentina ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the Jordan vs Argentina match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.

Hindi commentary is available on Unite8 Sports channels. The HD version is also available.

Advertisement

FIFA 2026: Useful links FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.