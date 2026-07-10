Who is Jorge Jesus? Portugal appoint new head coach after FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

Portugal has officially named Jorge Jesus as its new head coach, bringing an end to the search that began right after the team’s early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Portuguese Football Federation made the announcement following Roberto Martinez’s departure. Jesus, who most recently guided Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title, now takes charge of the national team for the first time in his long career.

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Who is Jorge Jesus and why did Portugal choose him? Jorge Jesus is one of the most successful coaches in Portuguese football history. The 70-year-old built his reputation with Benfica, where he won multiple league titles and regularly took the club deep into the Champions League. He later worked in Turkey, Brazil, and the Middle East, always delivering trophies. His last job was with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. In his final season there, Jesus led the side to the league championship, proving he can still deliver under pressure.

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This is Jesus’ first role with a national team. Portugal wanted a coach who knows Portuguese football inside out, understands big personalities, and can rebuild quickly after a disappointing World Cup. Jesus fits that profile perfectly. He is known for attacking football, strong discipline, and getting the best out of star players.

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How Roberto Martinez’s time ended Under Roberto Martinez, Portugal enjoyed some bright moments. The team won the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League, showing real quality. However, the big tournaments did not go as planned. Portugal were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 and then suffered a Round of 16 defeat to Spain at the 2026 World Cup. That early exit sealed Martinez’s fate. The federation decided a fresh start was needed, and Jesus became the clear choice.

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What this means for Cristiano Ronaldo Jorge Jesus’ arrival has already sparked talk about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future. The 41-year-old superstar had said the 2026 World Cup would be his last major tournament. Yet Ronaldo and Jesus know each other well. They worked together recently at Al Nassr and share a strong professional bond. Many fans believe Jesus could convince Ronaldo to stay longer with the national team, or at least give him a proper send-off if he decides to retire.

Jesus has always handled big egos well. At Al Nassr he managed a dressing room full of stars and still delivered the title. That experience will be useful as he works with Portugal’s current squad, which includes both veterans and young talents.

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What comes next for Portugal Jorge Jesus will take charge immediately and start preparing the team for the next set of internationals. His main tasks will be to restore confidence after the World Cup disappointment, settle the squad hierarchy and decide how much longer the golden generation can continue.

Portugal now begin a new chapter under Jorge Jesus. With his track record and personal connection to key players, the coach will aim to make the Selecao a force again on the international stage.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.