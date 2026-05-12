Jose Mourinho set for Real Madrid return after 13 years as current Benfica boss in ‘final negotiations’, says report

Jose Mourinho is set to return to Real Madrid for a second spell after 13 years, replacing current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Mourinho. who is currently a head coach at Benfica is believed to be the only candidate to take up the tough job. Arbeloa took charge of Real Madrid in January after Xabi Alonso left his position.

According to a BBC report, Mourinho is in his final negotiations with the Real Madrid management. The report also stated that Mourinho was Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's first choice as soon as Xavi left the club at the start of the year. The 63-year-old joined Benfica in his native Portugal last September on a two-year contract.

When asked about his future at Benfica, Mourinho told reporters that he can only speak about it after their last game of the season against Estoril on May 17. "There's a match against Estoril, and from Monday onwards I'll be able to answer questions about my future as a coach and Benfica's future," Mourinho had said.

Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho Mourinho first joined Real Madrid in 2010 and was in charge till 2013. At Real Madrid, Mourinho led the team to La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles. In his first season at Real Madrid, Mourinho guided the team to a second-place finish in La Liga.

The next season (2011-12), Real Madrid won the La Liga under Mourinho with a record 100 points. After leaving Real Madrid in 2013, Mourinho returned to Chelsea for a second stint. However, he left the Blues in 2016 by mutual consent before joining Manchester United on a three-year deal.

Mourinho was sacked at Old Trafford in 2018, following which he had spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Serie A side Roma and Turkish club Fenerbahce. He took over Benfica last year.

Why Real Madrid want Jose Mourinho back? Known for his no nonsense approach, Real Madrid are looking up to Mourinho, who will be able to manage the players while restoring authority. Besides losing the La Liga to Barcelona by a 14-point margin and a quarterfinal exit to Bayern Munich in Champions League.

Real Madrid also grabbed the headlines for a dressing room fight between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde. To add to that, French star Kylian Mbappe was also subject to scrutiny after he travelled to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury. In fact, a online petition with "Mbappe Out" message garnered more than 73 million signatures.

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