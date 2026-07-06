Jude Bellingham net worth in 2026: How much England footballer earns from Real Madrid salary & brand endorsements?

Jude Bellingham once again proved why he one of the most sought-after footballers in the world currently after the England international scored twice within a span of 99 seconds to send the Three Lions through to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Mexico on Monday.

Advertisement

Playing at an altitude of 2241 meters (7352 ft) above sea level, the English players dazzled in front of 80,000 Mexican fans at Estadio Azteca, with captain Harry Kane scoring the third in the second half. Raul Jimenez and Julián Quiñones scored one each, but it wasn't enough for the hosts.

The 23-year-old possess a market value of approximately €130.00m ($148.63 million). According to a TOI report, Bellingham's net worth is estimated at about $50 million (£39 million), the majority of which comes from his Real Madrid salary, when he signed for the La Liga giants in 2023 from Borussia Dortmund, in a contract that will run through 2029.

Based on a BBC report, Bellingham's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid involved an initial fee of €103 million (approximately $117.73 million), which can rise to €133.9 million (approximately $153.03 million), with performance-based add-ons.

Advertisement

Following the path showed by the likes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Bellingham is one of the most marketable footballers in the modern era, with his performance in top-flight football and brand image leading his way.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: England boss Tuchel says Bellingham not a confirmed starter

How much Bellingham earns at Real Madrid? Notably, Bellingham is one of the highest-paid footballers in La Liga. The TOI report stated that the attacking midfielder earns an estimated annual base salary of €20.8 million (approximately $23.77 million), thus making one of the costliest in Spanish football market.

He is estimated to earn about €400,577 (approximately $457,813.44) per week. His performance-based add-ons which are up to €4.17 million (approximately $4.77 million) per season is also a part of his contract. With no such big name since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, the investment on Bellingham shows Real Madrid's long-term investment in the future.

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham's endorsements Not just his salary from football, Bellingham also possess a huge endorsement portfolio, adding to his wealth. Bellingham approximately earns £9.7 million ($12.5 million) from his endorsements and brand deals, according to TOI. He is the brand ambassador of sports apparel brand Adidas and also has a JB boot line under his name, released in 2024.

Bellingham is also linked with Louis Vuitton as a Supporter of the House in the Spring/Summer 2026 campaign. His other endorsements include Lucozade, McDonald's, and SKIMS.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in