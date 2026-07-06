Jude Bellingham net worth in 2026: How much England footballer earns from Real Madrid salary & brand endorsements?

Jude Bellingham once again proved why he one of the most sought-after footballers in the world currently after the England international scored twice within a span of 99 seconds to send the Three Lions through to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Mexico on Monday.
Playing at an altitude of 2241 meters (7352 ft) above sea level, the English players dazzled in front of 80,000 Mexican fans at Estadio Azteca, with captain Harry Kane scoring the third in the second half. Raul Jimenez and Julián Quiñones scored one each, but it wasn't enough for the hosts.
The 23-year-old possess a market value of approximately €130.00m ($148.63 million). According to a TOI report, Bellingham's net worth is estimated at about $50 million (£39 million), the majority of which comes from his Real Madrid salary, when he signed for the La Liga giants in 2023 from Borussia Dortmund, in a contract that will run through 2029.
Based on a BBC report, Bellingham's transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid involved an initial fee of €103 million (approximately $117.73 million), which can rise to €133.9 million (approximately $153.03 million), with performance-based add-ons.
Following the path showed by the likes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Bellingham is one of the most marketable footballers in the modern era, with his performance in top-flight football and brand image leading his way.
Notably, Bellingham is one of the highest-paid footballers in La Liga. The TOI report stated that the attacking midfielder earns an estimated annual base salary of €20.8 million (approximately $23.77 million), thus making one of the costliest in Spanish football market.
He is estimated to earn about €400,577 (approximately $457,813.44) per week. His performance-based add-ons which are up to €4.17 million (approximately $4.77 million) per season is also a part of his contract. With no such big name since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, the investment on Bellingham shows Real Madrid's long-term investment in the future.
Not just his salary from football, Bellingham also possess a huge endorsement portfolio, adding to his wealth. Bellingham approximately earns £9.7 million ($12.5 million) from his endorsements and brand deals, according to TOI. He is the brand ambassador of sports apparel brand Adidas and also has a JB boot line under his name, released in 2024.
Bellingham is also linked with Louis Vuitton as a Supporter of the House in the Spring/Summer 2026 campaign. His other endorsements include Lucozade, McDonald's, and SKIMS.
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