Jules Kounde says Lamine Yamal meant no disrespect in remark ahead of Spain vs France FIFA 2026 World Cup semifinal

Spain and France will meet in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. The clash is a rematch of the 2024 European Championship semifinal, which Spain won 2-1 before going on to lift the trophy. Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal in that game and remains a major threat for Luis de la Fuente’s side. After Spain beat Belgium in the quarterfinals last Friday, the young winger told reporters that France should fear the defending European champions.

How did Jules Kounde defend his Barcelona teammate? Jules Kounde, who plays with Lamine Yamal at Barcelona, moved quickly on Monday to calm any talk of disrespect. “No, in no moment have we felt a lack of respect,” said Kounde. “I know Lamine very well. For me, it’s a show of his confidence. I’ve seen it at Barca. They have confidence in their attitudes and the team they play. I see it as an extra motivation for him and nothing else.”

Did Lamine Yamal stand by his comments? Lamine Yamal was asked again about his words on Monday and refused to change his stance. “I’m not surprised; I know you guys,” Yamal told reporters. “They asked me if I was afraid of France and I said no. We’re European champions. It’s football, like Kounde said. It’s football, that’s all.”

What approach will France take against Spain? France midfielder Adrien Rabiot made it clear the team will not focus only on Lamine Yamal. “We don’t have a specific plan for Yamal. We’re focused on the whole Spanish team, not on one player,” Rabiot said. “We know they’re dangerous everywhere. Him, their front line, their ball possession, the way they play in small places near the box, their passing game. We need to focus on all of that, I think, not on one individuality.”

Kounde also warned that both teams love to attack and keep the ball. “Yes, we are two teams that attack a lot. That both like to have the ball,” Kounde said. “Spain has always liked to have the ball and can hurt you in transition. Us too. We are a team that is comfortable with the ball, and also we can defend deep and explode in transition. We have to keep that in mind that tomorrow we have the ball because against Spain you can’t leave the ball for 90 minutes. It can’t be like that.”