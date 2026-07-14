Jules Kounde says Lamine Yamal meant no disrespect in remark ahead of Spain vs France FIFA 2026 World Cup semifinal

Spain and France will meet in a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas. The clash is a rematch of the 2024 European Championship semifinal, which Spain won 2-1 before going on to lift the trophy. Lamine Yamal scored a stunning goal in that game and remains a major threat for Luis de la Fuente’s side. After Spain beat Belgium in the quarterfinals last Friday, the young winger told reporters that France should fear the defending European champions.

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How did Jules Kounde defend his Barcelona teammate? Jules Kounde, who plays with Lamine Yamal at Barcelona, moved quickly on Monday to calm any talk of disrespect. “No, in no moment have we felt a lack of respect,” said Kounde. “I know Lamine very well. For me, it’s a show of his confidence. I’ve seen it at Barca. They have confidence in their attitudes and the team they play. I see it as an extra motivation for him and nothing else.”

Did Lamine Yamal stand by his comments? Lamine Yamal was asked again about his words on Monday and refused to change his stance. “I’m not surprised; I know you guys,” Yamal told reporters. “They asked me if I was afraid of France and I said no. We’re European champions. It’s football, like Kounde said. It’s football, that’s all.”

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What approach will France take against Spain? France midfielder Adrien Rabiot made it clear the team will not focus only on Lamine Yamal. “We don’t have a specific plan for Yamal. We’re focused on the whole Spanish team, not on one player,” Rabiot said. “We know they’re dangerous everywhere. Him, their front line, their ball possession, the way they play in small places near the box, their passing game. We need to focus on all of that, I think, not on one individuality.”

Kounde also warned that both teams love to attack and keep the ball. “Yes, we are two teams that attack a lot. That both like to have the ball,” Kounde said. “Spain has always liked to have the ball and can hurt you in transition. Us too. We are a team that is comfortable with the ball, and also we can defend deep and explode in transition. We have to keep that in mind that tomorrow we have the ball because against Spain you can’t leave the ball for 90 minutes. It can’t be like that.”

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The winner will face either England or Argentina in Sunday’s final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.