Julian Quinone scores opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 as Mexico takes on South Africa at Estadio Azteca

Mexico launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an unforgettable moment when Julian Quinone scored the tournament’s first goal just nine minutes into their match against South Africa at Estadio Azteca on Thursday. The Colombian-born forward took full advantage of a defensive mistake to put the hosts 1-0 up and send the passionate home crowd into raptures. The early strike set a positive tone for Mexico on home soil in what is already shaping up to be a memorable tournament.
At 29, Julian Quinone has quickly become an important attacking threat for Mexico. Born in Colombia, he made his senior international debut for El Tri in 2023 and has since earned 23 caps. His decision to represent Mexico has added real quality to the forward line.
Quinone’s club form has been outstanding. Playing for Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League, he finished the recently concluded season as the league’s top scorer with 33 goals. That clinical finishing carried into the World Cup, where he delivered when it mattered most for his adopted country.
The breakthrough came from high pressing and quick reactions. Mexico’s Lira forced an error from the South African defense right in front of the box and won the ball cleanly. He slipped it to Julian Quinone, who took one touch before firing a low shot through goalkeeper Williams’ legs and into the net.
The first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 arrived in just over eight minutes. Estadio Azteca erupted as Quinone celebrated with his teammates, while the Mexican supporters roared in delight at seeing their team take an early lead in front of their own fans.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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