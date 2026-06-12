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Julian Quinone scores opening goal of FIFA World Cup 2026 as Mexico takes on South Africa at Estadio Azteca

Julian Quinone’s remarkable strike has given the squad confidence. With the first goal already secured, Mexico will look to build momentum and make a strong impression in front of their home supporters.

Aachal Maniyar
Published12 Jun 2026, 01:48 AM IST
Mexico's forward #16 Julian Quinones celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026.
Mexico's forward #16 Julian Quinones celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the 2026 World Cup Group A football match between Mexico and South Africa at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. (AFP)
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Mexico launched their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with an unforgettable moment when Julian Quinone scored the tournament’s first goal just nine minutes into their match against South Africa at Estadio Azteca on Thursday. The Colombian-born forward took full advantage of a defensive mistake to put the hosts 1-0 up and send the passionate home crowd into raptures. The early strike set a positive tone for Mexico on home soil in what is already shaping up to be a memorable tournament.

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Who is Julian Quinone?

At 29, Julian Quinone has quickly become an important attacking threat for Mexico. Born in Colombia, he made his senior international debut for El Tri in 2023 and has since earned 23 caps. His decision to represent Mexico has added real quality to the forward line.

Quinone’s club form has been outstanding. Playing for Al Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League, he finished the recently concluded season as the league’s top scorer with 33 goals. That clinical finishing carried into the World Cup, where he delivered when it mattered most for his adopted country.

How Julian Quinone scored the first goal of FIFA World Cup 2026

The breakthrough came from high pressing and quick reactions. Mexico’s Lira forced an error from the South African defense right in front of the box and won the ball cleanly. He slipped it to Julian Quinone, who took one touch before firing a low shot through goalkeeper Williams’ legs and into the net.

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The first goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026 arrived in just over eight minutes. Estadio Azteca erupted as Quinone celebrated with his teammates, while the Mexican supporters roared in delight at seeing their team take an early lead in front of their own fans.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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