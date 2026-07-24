Jurgen Klopp named Germany head coach through 2030 after Julian Nagelsmann's FIFA World Cup exit

Jurgen Klopp has officially taken charge of the Germany national team. The German Football Association confirmed the appointment on Friday, giving the former Liverpool manager a contract that runs through the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The move follows Julian Nagelsmann’s resignation after Germany’s early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Julian Nagelsmann quits as Germany coach after round of 32 exit

Jurgen Klopp describes the moment as a career peak At his first news conference, Jurgen Klopp spoke with clear emotion.

“It is a great honour for me to be here. Over the last few days it was almost like a movie happening to me,” he said.

“For many years it was unimaginable for me to assume this position. As the years went by, it became evident, sooner or later, I would be asked to do this job.

“Now I think the time is right and I am grateful to all parties concerned.

“There is a mission to be accomplished. It is my mission to make the national team squad a better team.

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“All I'm there for is the issue. Jurgen Klopp is not going to have any 'career' after the national team. This the high point of my footballing career as national team coach.”

The 58-year-old has not managed a team since leaving Liverpool in 2024. He spent time as Red Bull’s head of soccer and worked as a television analyst during the recent World Cup. The DFB secured his release by donating €1 million to Red Bull’s Wings for Life foundation and agreeing to play three international matches in Leipzig before 2030.

Trusted staff join the new setup Jurgen Klopp has brought in familiar faces. Former Liverpool assistants Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will work alongside him. Lijnders only recently left Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s departure. Sven Bender, who played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund, completes the coaching team.

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Klopp’s long-time agent Marc Kosicke will take an administrative role focused on strategy and innovation.

Former Germany defender Per Mertesacker has also been appointed the federation’s new managing director for sport. He will start in January after eight years running Arsenal’s academy. His main task is to improve the pathway from youth teams into the senior squad.

Tough schedule starts immediately Jurgen Klopp faces a demanding start. Germany play four Nations League matches in just 11 days against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia in late September and early October.

Germany’s World Cup campaign ended in the round of 32 against Paraguay. It marked the third straight tournament in which the team failed to reach the later stages, following group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022.

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Under Julian Nagelsmann, Germany reached the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 before losing to eventual winners Spain. The early World Cup exit proved the final straw.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.