Business News/ Sports / Football News/  Juventus star Paul Pogba faces 4 year ban after failing anti-doping test

Juventus star Paul Pogba faces 4 year ban after failing anti-doping test

Livemint

  • Paul Pogba, the Juventus midfielder was sidelined after testing positive in September 2023

Juventus' French midfielder Paul Pogba looks on prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Monza at the Juventus Stadium in Turin

French football player Paul Pogba has been handed over a four-year suspension from football on Thursday. The ban jeopardizes the shining football career of World Cup winning player who initially tested positive in September 2023. The Juventus midfielder was sidelined after the test, and has remained absent from the Bianconeri lineup ever since.

Paul Pogba and his representatives appeared before National Anti-Doping Tribunal but failed to substantiate the claim that the 31-year-old was unaware of the substances entering his system. The tribunal then granted approval to the Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office's plea for a four-year suspension.

This is a developing story, will be updated with more inputs

Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here.

