Karl Darlow completes Manchester United transfer on two-year contract after Leeds exit

Manchester United have strengthened their goalkeeping options by signing Welsh international Karl Darlow on a two-year deal with an option for a further season. The 35-year-old joins as a free agent after his contract at Leeds United expired this summer. The move is widely expected to clear the path for Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to leave Old Trafford, following his near-move to Besiktas in January.

Contract details and Leeds United reaction Karl Darlow rejected a new contract offer from Leeds to pursue a fresh challenge at one of English football’s biggest clubs. Leeds confirmed the departure in a short statement that extended best wishes to the player without naming Manchester United.

"Leeds United can confirm Karl Darlow has left the club upon the expiration of his contract to pursue an opportunity elsewhere. Despite the offer of a new deal to remain in West Yorkshire, the goalkeeper wished to explore a different challenge and leaves the Whites with the best wishes of everyone at Elland Road."

The experienced shot-stopper had become Daniel Farke’s first-choice goalkeeper towards the end of last season, showing consistent form that attracted interest from higher up the Premier League.

Strong career record and international experience Karl Darlow brings 279 club appearances and 15 caps for Wales to Old Trafford. His career has been built on reliability and big-game performances across different levels of English football. Manchester United’s recruitment staff clearly see him as a valuable squad player who can offer both competition and cover during a busy season.

Karl Darlow speaks on Old Trafford move The new signing expressed clear excitement about joining the club. "I am extremely proud to sign for Manchester United," he said. “I'm joining an excellent group of goalkeepers and I'm really looking forward to all pushing each other to ensure that we maintain the highest standards, which this club demands.”

Also Read | France vs Spain: Key players to watch out for in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

Role in squad and pre-season plans Karl Darlow is set to start the season as deputy to first-choice goalkeeper Senne Lammens. With Lammens taking a three-week break after Belgium’s World Cup campaign, the Welshman is likely to feature in the early stages of pre-season. Manchester United begin their preparations with a friendly against Wrexham in Helsinki on 18 July.

The signing adds much-needed depth and experience to the goalkeeper department. It gives manager Erik ten Hag greater flexibility during pre-season and provides insurance against injuries or fixture congestion later in the campaign. Karl Darlow’s arrival shows Manchester