Khalid Jamil becomes new head coach of Indian football team, first Indian in 13 years

Khalid Jamil has been announced as the new head coach of the Indian football team. He is the first Indian to coach the men’s national team in 13 years. According to PTI, the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) executive committee, led by IM Vijayan, selected him from a three-man shortlist.

Former India head coach Stephen Constantine and former Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic were the other two contenders. The last Indian coach for the national men’s team was Savio Medeira. He held the position from 2011 to 2012.

Who is Khalid Jamil? Khalid Jamil is a former Indian footballer and experienced coach. Born in Kuwait in 1977, Jamil played as a midfielder for top Indian clubs and earned 40 caps for India.

Khalid began coaching at 32 and became known for building strong teams with limited resources. His biggest success was guiding Aizawl FC to an unexpected I-League title in 2016–17. The club had only a ₹2-crore budget but beat big teams like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Bengaluru FC.

He also coached big teams like Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Mumbai FC, NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC. In the ISL, he was the first Indian permanent head coach to reach the playoffs.

Khalid Jamil replaces Spaniard Manolo Marquez. His first big test is the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Nations Cup, which will go on from August 29 to September 8. The tournament will start with India playing against Tajikistan.

India lost 0-1 to lower-ranked Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers on June 10. India must win their next matches against Singapore on October 9 and 14 to stay in the race for the 2027 Asian Cup.