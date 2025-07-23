Khalid Jamil lone Indian among three candidates shortlisted by AIFF for India men's football head coach's role

Khalid Jamil is the lone Indian in the three named shortlisted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the men's football team head coach's role, the body said on Wednesday. The position of India men's football head coach has been lying vacant after Manolo Marquez and AIFF mutually agreed to part ways earlier this month.

Advertisement

Not just Jamil, former India head coach Stephen Constantine is also among the shortlisted candidates. Former Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan head coach Stefan Tarkovic is the other candidate shortlisted.

“The All India Football Federation’s Technical Committee (TC) met virtually on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, to shortlist the applicants for the Senior Men’s Indian Football Team head coach role,” AIFF said.

“The TC carefully reviewed 170 applications received earlier this month and narrowed it down to three candidates – Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine, and Stefan Tarkovic,” it added.

“The TC has recommended the resumes of the three shortlisted candidates to the Executive Committee, which will take the final call on who the next Blue Tigers head coach will be,” it further added.