Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set for surgery after ACL rupture in PSG vs Barcelona; Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt message

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that star forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will miss the remainder of the 2026-27 season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during Tuesday’s Champions League win over Barcelona.

The 25-year-old Georgian international was forced off in the 59th minute following a collision with Barcelona’s Xavi Espart. Medical staff carried him from the pitch, and scans later revealed the full extent of the damage. PSG announced that Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery “in the coming days.”

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PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, center, is helped off the field by team staff after sustaining an injury.

PSG confirm the diagnosis In an official statement, the club said: “Having suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during yesterday’s match against FC Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

No return date has been given. ACL recoveries typically require at least nine months, which effectively ends Kvaratskhelia’s campaign with the reigning Champions League winners. The former Napoli attacker had been one of PSG’s most dangerous players this season before the setback.

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s emotional response Khvicha Kvaratskhelia addressed supporters on Instagram shortly after the news broke. He wrote: “Many people asked me about this stand, many said that if all the footballers in the world prayed, the game would end in a draw. This could be true but before every game I play I ask God to leave the field healthy but in vain. It hasn’t been a long time, but it’s still on my mind - why me anyway? I have never missed anything probably I prepared for this game the best I have ever prepared for. I thought I was prepared for everything, but not, and I realize that God chose me and if I protected the players on another field, I’m ready to go through these months in labor, pain, tears. I know I have to come back stronger for my people who always have my back, I won’t let you down I promise I won’t waste a second. Thank you all for your support see you soon.”

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Cristiano Ronaldo reaches out Cristiano Ronaldo responded with a supportive message under the post. The Al Nassr forward said: “The hardest battles in football are often the ones nobody sees. I know that feeling, Kvara. But never forget what brought you this far, and don’t let a difficult moment make you doubt how far you can go. Keep that fire on. Your best is still to come.”

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Further injury blows for PSG The result is a heavy blow for Luis Enrique’s side, who remain top of the Champions League League Phase after beating Barcelona. Compounding the issue, two more key players face time on the sidelines. Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele limped off after only 19 minutes with a left thigh injury and is expected to miss a few weeks. Captain Marquinhos is also sidelined for a similar period with a right thigh problem.

PSG will travel to Ligue 1 leaders Lyon on Sunday for a top-of-the-table clash without three important figures.

Kvaratskhelia’s absence leaves PSG thinner in attack as they chase domestic and European titles. Fans and teammates have rallied around the winger as he begins the long road back to fitness.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.