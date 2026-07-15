Kick Argentina out petition hits more than 10 million signatures amid 2026 FIFA World Cup referee bias row

More than 10 million people have now signed a petition calling for Argentina to be kicked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The campaign on argentinaout.com accuses FIFA and match officials of repeated bias in favour of Lionel Messi and the defending champions. The huge number of signatures shows how strongly many fans feel about what they see as unfair officiating during the tournament.

The backlash has grown sharply after Argentina’s dramatic Round of 16 win over Egypt. That result, combined with earlier decisions that went Argentina’s way, has left supporters demanding consistent rules and transparent refereeing for every team.

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The Egypt match that triggered the storm Argentina trailed 2-0 against Egypt but scored three goals in the final 13 minutes to advance. Egypt had a goal disallowed after a VAR check, while Argentina’s winner stood even though many felt there was a clear foul on Mohamed Salah in the build-up. Fans around the world quickly claimed the decisions were one-sided. Within hours, the petition site saw its signature count climb past the 10 million mark as anger spread online.

Egypt coach says the game was rigged Egypt manager Hossam Hassan did not hold back after the final whistle. “I’ll say what I think, regardless of the consequences. This has clearly been rigged, and everyone has seen it. If they want them to win so badly, why are they inviting everyone to participate in the World Cup?” he said. He added, “Fifa promotes ‘Fair Play’, but we didn’t see it on the pitch … without those mistakes, the result would’ve been different.”

His strong words have been shared widely and have added fuel to the growing campaign.

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Argentina coach hits back at the critics Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni dismissed the claims and said his team has faced this kind of talk before. “In 1986, they also said Argentina was getting unfair advantages. This is nothing new for us,” he stated. Scaloni continued: “There are people who don’t like to see Argentina win. These comments only inspire my team to play better football.” He also pointed to modern technology: “With VAR and all the technology we have today, it’s extremely difficult to help anyone. There is no room for different interpretations… today, it’s next to impossible.”

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What the petition is really asking for The campaign describes itself as a fan-led effort for fairness. Its statement reads: “Argentina Out is a fan-led campaign calling for Argentina to be removed from the 2026 World Cup. Sign the Kick Out Argentina petition to demand consistent rules, transparent officiating, and fair competition for every nation. Add your voice and help make the call to kick out Argentina impossible to ignore.”

Another section of the petition puts it plainly: “It is obvious that FIFA and the referees are biased toward Lionel Messi and Argentina. Why should the rest of the world compete when the winner has already been decided? Kick Argentina out of the World Cup and give everyone else a fair chance.”

Organisers say the petition is symbolic and not an official FIFA process, yet the scale of support has made it impossible to ignore.