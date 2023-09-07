King's Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Iraq knocks out India on penalties after match ends 2-21 min read 07 Sep 2023, 06:21 PM IST
India faced the World No. 70 Arab side, which is the toughest since winning the Tri-Nation International Friendly Football, Intercontinental Cup, and SAFF Championship 2023 in June-July..
Iraq on 7 September knocked out India in the semi-final match of the King's Cup 2023, held in Thailand's Chiang Mai. The Iraq team won the match on penalties by 5-4 after it ended 2-2 at full time.
