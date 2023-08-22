Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Football News/  Kiss controversy at Women’s World Cup: Spain’s football chief issues apology, ‘Surely I was wrong’

Kiss controversy at Women’s World Cup: Spain’s football chief issues apology, ‘Surely I was wrong’

1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:18 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Spanish Football Federation Chief has apologised for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without consent, triggering outrage and calls for resignation.

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates with President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales after the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Spanish Football Federation Chief, Luis Rubiales, has issued an apology following an incident where he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the celebrations of Spain's Women's World Cup victory. This unexpected act triggered outrage, leading to calls for Rubiales' resignation, including from Spain's second deputy prime minister.

"Surely I was wrong, I have to admit," Reuters quoted Rubiales as saying in a video statement sent by the federation. "It was without bad faith at a time of maximum effusiveness."

The incident took place as Rubiales presented gold medals to the Spanish team after their 1-0 victory over England in the final. He acknowledged his mistake in a video statement released by the federation, admitting that his actions were not with ill intent but rather occurred in the heat of the moment.

Watch: Spanish football chief kisses player after Women’s World Cup win; Spain's star footballer 'didn't like it'

However, Hermoso's reaction seemed to suggest discomfort. Video footage shared on social media platforms captured her remarking to teammates in the locker room that she "didn't like it". She later downplayed the incident, stating that it was a spontaneous and mutual gesture prompted by the overwhelming joy of winning a World Cup.

The incident has sparked discussions around consent and gender issues in Spain. The country's government has made significant legal reforms concerning gender change, abortion, and sex work. The incident has brought attention to the larger issue of non-consensual actions, with some considering such behaviour as a form of sexual violence that women experience daily.

Also Read: Spain clinches maiden FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 trophy, beats England 1-0

Several government ministers, including Acting Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz and Acting Culture and Sports Minister Miquel Iceta, criticised the incident, with Diaz calling for Rubiales' resignation due to the perceived attack on Hermoso. The acting Gender Equality Minister, Irene Montero, emphasised that non-consensual actions should not be normalised.

Despite the controversy, Hermoso has expressed her desire to focus on her achievement as a world champion, indicating her wish for the attention to shift away from the incident. Rubiales, who initially dismissed the outrage as the work of "idiots", later extended his apology also to those who had called him out for his actions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 07:18 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.