Spanish Football Federation Chief, Luis Rubiales, has issued an apology following an incident where he kissed player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the celebrations of Spain's Women's World Cup victory. This unexpected act triggered outrage, leading to calls for Rubiales' resignation, including from Spain's second deputy prime minister.

"Surely I was wrong, I have to admit," Reuters quoted Rubiales as saying in a video statement sent by the federation. "It was without bad faith at a time of maximum effusiveness."

The incident took place as Rubiales presented gold medals to the Spanish team after their 1-0 victory over England in the final. He acknowledged his mistake in a video statement released by the federation, admitting that his actions were not with ill intent but rather occurred in the heat of the moment.

Watch: Spanish football chief kisses player after Women’s World Cup win; Spain's star footballer 'didn't like it' However, Hermoso's reaction seemed to suggest discomfort. Video footage shared on social media platforms captured her remarking to teammates in the locker room that she "didn't like it". She later downplayed the incident, stating that it was a spontaneous and mutual gesture prompted by the overwhelming joy of winning a World Cup.

The incident has sparked discussions around consent and gender issues in Spain. The country's government has made significant legal reforms concerning gender change, abortion, and sex work. The incident has brought attention to the larger issue of non-consensual actions, with some considering such behaviour as a form of sexual violence that women experience daily.

Also Read: Spain clinches maiden FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 trophy, beats England 1-0 Several government ministers, including Acting Second Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz and Acting Culture and Sports Minister Miquel Iceta, criticised the incident, with Diaz calling for Rubiales' resignation due to the perceived attack on Hermoso. The acting Gender Equality Minister, Irene Montero, emphasised that non-consensual actions should not be normalised.