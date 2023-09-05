Kiss row: Spanish football federation apologises for 'unacceptable' behaviour of boss Luis Rubiales1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Notably, the Spanish football federation has earlier termed the allegations by Jenni Hermoso as ‘lies’
Spanish football federation on Tuesday apologized for the 'unacceptable' behavior of Luis Rubiales for kissing player Jenni Hermoso following the victory of Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. The incident sparked a row in the football world after which the International Football Association FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales. Notably, the Spanish football federation has earlier termed the allegations by Jenni Hermoso as “lies".