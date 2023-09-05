Spanish football federation on Tuesday apologized for the 'unacceptable' behavior of Luis Rubiales for kissing player Jenni Hermoso following the victory of Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final. The incident sparked a row in the football world after which the International Football Association FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales. Notably, the Spanish football federation has earlier termed the allegations by Jenni Hermoso as “lies". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Luis Rubiales was also accused of making indecent and obscene gestures towards the players of the opposing team during the match. He was removed from soccer duties for 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened" against him.

The Spanish football federation has cleared that the action of Luis Rubiales in "no way represent the values ​​of Spanish society as a whole, of its institutions, of its representatives, of its athletes and of the leaders of Spanish sport.

"Spanish society is an example of tolerance and civility, in all social and political areas and has been an example of sporting behavior and decorum, as demonstrated for decades in all the sporting events in which he has participated; and that nobility and international prestige of our society and our sports have been tarnished in recent days by the performance of Luis M. Rubiales," the football federation in a statement.

Mid-fielder Jenni Hermoso has cleared that she felt vulnerable and a victim of an assault during the incident. “I felt vulnerable and a victim of an assault, an impulsive, macho act, out of place and with no type of consent on my part. Simply, I was not respected," she said in a social media statement.