Kobbie Mainoo in Chelsea? Manchester United footballer demands ₹2 crore per week: Report

Kobbie Mainoo is unhappy with Manchester United’s initial offer for a new contract, as per the Manchester Evening News. It has led to uncertainty about the 19-year-old midfielder’s future at Old Trafford. Mainoo, who already has a long-term deal running until 2027 with an optional one-year extension, has been in talks for an improved contract.

The young midfielder, who made his first-team breakthrough two years ago, was disappointed with the fresh terms offered by United.

Some reports suggest Mainoo is seeking a significant pay rise. He is reportedly demanding £200,000 (more than ₹2 crore) per week, a tenfold increase from his current salary. Given the club's recent financial constraints and the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, this has placed them in a tough position.

Mainoo was previously considered one of United’s “untouchable” players alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund, as per the Mirror. However, now, the club’s stance has shifted.

Now, as per the Mirror, United are open to serious bids for Mainoo even though they aren’t actively looking to sell him. This change comes amid the club’s need for funds in the January transfer window.

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the young footballer is now linked to Chelsea. Premier League rivals Chelsea are reportedly monitoring the situation closely and could take advantage if talks between Mainoo and United collapse.

Manager Ruben Amorim’s take New manager Ruben Amorim, who joined United at a significant cost after Erik ten Hag’s departure, has limited resources for the January transfer window. Amorim wants to focus on improving the team through training. But, he has hinted at possible moves if sales are made.

"In the next weeks, we are going to have more time to train and we can improve, that's the only way. We had a lot of games without training, now we will have more space to grow. You can see that the context is worse in this moment, as we had a lot of losses, so we have to manage everything," the Mirror quoted Amorim as saying.

