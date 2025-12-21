Kylian Mbappé equals 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo with his record 59th goal in a year for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé scored his 59th goal for Real Madrid in 2025 on Saturday to equal the club record for the most in a year held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The milestone was about to escape the France striker until he converted a penalty kick with four minutes left to complete a 2-0 win over 10-man Sevilla in Madrid's final game of the year.

On his 27th birthday, Mbappé matched Ronaldo’s tally from 2013. After embracing his teammates, he marked the feat with a subdued version of Ronaldo’s trademark goal celebration — whereby the Portugal forward leaps up and thrusts his arms downwards upon landing — before blowing a kiss at the television cameras.

The former Paris Saint-Germain star, who joined Madrid in the summer of 2024, has scored 29 times for Madrid this season, including a league-leading 18.

“It’s incredible, in my first (full) year to do what Cristiano did. (He's) my idol, the best player in the history of Real Madrid,” Mbappé said.

“My celebration is for him. I wanted to do that because he helped me adapt here and now I can help Madrid win games with my goals. I wanted to share it with him. I have a really good relationship with him, he is my friend, and I wish him and all Madrid fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

Jude Bellingham scored with a header in the 38th minute and Sevilla lost defender Marcao to a second booking for rash tackles with 20 minutes left.

Sevilla coach Matías Almeyda also was expelled by the referee during the halftime break apparently for protesting.

Alonso dodges a bullet Alonso has been under pressure for several weeks due to a run of bad results and the overall lackluster play of his star-studded side. Spanish sports media is rife with speculation the first-year coach could be replaced.

Now Madrid club president Florentino Pérez will have two weeks to ponder the team’s future before its next game against Real Betis on Jan. 4.

Alonso could have ill afforded another slip at the Santiago Bernabeu after his side lost its previous two home games. But Madrid's fans still had reason to grumble after Sevilla repeatedly created scoring chances — even after being reduced to 10 men.

Alexis Sánchez, still spry at age 37, and right back Juanlu Sánchez stood out the most for a Sevilla side that poked holes in Madrid’s defense.

Madrid needed Thibaut Courtois to deny Alexis, Isaac Romero and Alfonso González on four strikes in the second half. But Sevilla could have gone ahead if it had just showed more finishing touch early on.

The result was still in doubt until Mbappé converted his spot kick after Juanlu fouled Rodrygo in the area.

“Today was a game we had to win, we were in a complicated situation,” Alonso said. “We know that we can play better, and now we have the three points and will try to start the new year by improving.”

Madrid is in second place at one point behind Barcelona before the leader visits third-placed Villarreal on Sunday.

Teams draw before hiring coaches Levante and Real Sociedad drew 1-1 in Valencia before both sides announced the hiring of new coaches.

Sociedad hired American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, while Luís Castro joined last-placed Levante.

Budimir brace for Osasuna Ante Budimir scored his first league goals in nearly two months to help Osasuna beat Alaves 3-0 and achieve its biggest win of the campaign.

The Croatia striker volleyed in a cross for the 72nd-minute breakthrough after Alaves goalkeeper Antonio Sivera made several saves.

Budimir made it a brace from the penalty spot after a handball by Víctor Parada and Raúl García completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Pigeons on the pitch Real Oviedo did not improve in the debut of its third coach of the season after a scoreless draw with Celta Vigo at home.

Celta had the best chances to break the deadlock of a game that featured a small flock of pigeons that spent a long period of time on the field.