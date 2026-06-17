Kylian Mbappe becomes France’s all-time top scorer with brace in World Cup 2026 win over Senegal

Kylian Mbappe has written his name into French football history. The captain scored twice against Senegal to become France’s outright all-time leading goalscorer. His brace took him to 58 international goals, moving him clear of Olivier Giroud’s previous record of 57. The performance also helped France secure a vital opening win in their 2026 World Cup campaign.
France found Senegal a stubborn opponent in the group stage opener. The African side defended well and created dangerous moments on the counter. It took until the 66th minute for the breakthrough to arrive. Michael Olise delivered a precise pass into the right channel. The ball sat up perfectly for Mbappe, who took a clean first touch before sliding a composed finish past goalkeeper Mendy. The goal brought Mbappe level with Giroud on 57 goals and gave France a 1-0 lead.
Senegal fought back bravely and pulled a goal back in the 90th minute to make the score 2-1. The game looked like it could swing in their favour until Kylian Mbappe struck again deep into stoppage time. He found space inside the box and finished clinically to restore France’s two-goal cushion. The final score finished 3-1. The second goal also carried personal history. It was Mbappe’s 14th goal at a World Cup, taking him past Lionel Messi’s tally of 13.
Reaching 58 goals makes Kylian Mbappe France’s sole record holder. He has now scored more goals for Les Bleus than any player in history, achieving the feat at just 27 years old and in fewer matches than most of his predecessors. The fact that both goals came in a World Cup match adds extra weight to the achievement. His 14th World Cup goal also shows his ability to deliver on the biggest stage across multiple tournaments.
Kylian Mbappe has carried France’s attacking hopes for nearly a decade. His speed, movement and finishing have made him one of the most dangerous players in world football. Breaking two major records on the same night underlines his consistency and hunger for success.
Senegal proved a difficult opponent and showed real quality on the counter-attack. They defended solidly for long periods and never gave up. France needed composure and quality in key moments, and Kylian Mbappe provided both. The three points give the team a strong start to the group stage and important momentum for the games ahead.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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