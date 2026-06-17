Kylian Mbappe becomes France’s all-time top scorer with brace in World Cup 2026 win over Senegal

Kylian Mbappe has written his name into French football history. The captain scored twice against Senegal to become France’s outright all-time leading goalscorer. His brace took him to 58 international goals, moving him clear of Olivier Giroud’s previous record of 57. The performance also helped France secure a vital opening win in their 2026 World Cup campaign.
France found Senegal a stubborn opponent in the group stage opener. The African side defended well and created dangerous moments on the counter. It took until the 66th minute for the breakthrough to arrive. Michael Olise delivered a precise pass into the right channel. The ball sat up perfectly for Mbappe, who took a clean first touch before sliding a composed finish past goalkeeper Mendy. The goal brought Mbappe level with Giroud on 57 goals and gave France a 1-0 lead.
Senegal fought back bravely and pulled a goal back in the 90th minute to make the score 2-1. The game looked like it could swing in their favour until Kylian Mbappe struck again deep into stoppage time. He found space inside the box and finished clinically to restore France’s two-goal cushion. The final score finished 3-1. The second goal also carried personal history. It was Mbappe’s 14th goal at a World Cup, taking him past Lionel Messi’s tally of 13.
Reaching 58 goals makes Kylian Mbappe France’s sole record holder. He has now scored more goals for Les Bleus than any player in history, achieving the feat at just 27 years old and in fewer matches than most of his predecessors. The fact that both goals came in a World Cup match adds extra weight to the achievement. His 14th World Cup goal also shows his ability to deliver on the biggest stage across multiple tournaments.
Kylian Mbappe has carried France’s attacking hopes for nearly a decade. His speed, movement and finishing have made him one of the most dangerous players in world football. Breaking two major records on the same night underlines his consistency and hunger for success.
Senegal proved a difficult opponent and showed real quality on the counter-attack. They defended solidly for long periods and never gave up. France needed composure and quality in key moments, and Kylian Mbappe provided both. The three points give the team a strong start to the group stage and important momentum for the games ahead.