Kylian Mbappe ‘laughs’ at Al-Hilal’s ₹2,718-crore offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi league

 1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:53 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has received a ₹2,718-crore offer from Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as he takes part in a training session at the new 'campus' of French L1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club at Poissy, some 30kms west of Paris on July 20, 2023, ahead of the club's Japan tour. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)Premium
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe reacts as he takes part in a training session at the new 'campus' of French L1 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club at Poissy, some 30kms west of Paris on July 20, 2023, ahead of the club's Japan tour. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

Kylian Mbappe has laughed at Saudi Arabian football team Al-Hilal offer. Well, technically, he has laughed at a meme shared by National Basketball Association (NBA) player Giannis Antetokounmpo, who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. Antetokounmpo shared his photo and wrote, “Al Hilal you can take me. I look like Kylian Mbappe."

Antetokounmpo’s “offer" and Mbappe’s laughter at it comes at a time when Paris Saint Germain (PSG) has received a €300-million ( 2,718 crore) offer from Al-Hilal for the star footballer.

Mbappe has communicated to PSG that he will not activate a 12-month extension on his contract. Nevertheless, he has assured the club that he will start the upcoming season at Parc des Princes. PSG is determined not to allow Mbappe to depart for free after the next season, so he will either need to sign a new contract or be sold before his current one expires.

Also Read: PM Modi in France: Here's what he said on French footballer Kylian Mbappe

Al-Hilal, in light of PSG's decision to make Mbappe available for transfer, has expressed interest in signing the French striker during the summer transfer window. Previously, Al-Hilal missed out on signing Lionel Messi from PSG.

Now, in their pursuit of Mbappe, they have tabled an astonishing bid of €300 million ( 2,718 crore) to secure the services of the PSG star. If Mbappe chooses to join Al-Hilal, he will join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi league.

This bid from the Saudi club would make Mbappe the most expensive transfer in the history of club football, surpassing Neymar's staggering $262 million ( 2,144 crore) deal when he moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe scripts history, becomes Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer with 201 goals

In the latest developments, PSG has granted Al-Hilal permission to directly negotiate with Mbappe for this potentially record-breaking deal. Remarkably, the Saudi Pro League has proposed a €700 million ( 6,341 crore) for just one year to entice the Frenchman. However, despite this tempting offer, Mbappe still has the option to leave PSG and join Real Madrid in 2024 as a free agent. In 2022, Mbappe openly expressed his desire to join Real Madrid.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 07:53 AM IST
