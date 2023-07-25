Mbappe has communicated to PSG that he will not activate a 12-month extension on his contract. Nevertheless, he has assured the club that he will start the upcoming season at Parc des Princes. PSG is determined not to allow Mbappe to depart for free after the next season, so he will either need to sign a new contract or be sold before his current one expires.

