Goncalo Ramos

While Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to score only once in this tournament, his teammates from the Portugal team have outperformed him so far. While Bruno Fernandes has scored twice so far, it was Goncalo Ramos who turned out to be the new hero for his team against Switzerland. The 21-year-old, who had hardly been heard of before Qatar 2022, started the game in place of CR7 and scored a hat-trick.