Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi among FIFA World Cup 2022 top goal scorers: These footballers are in race for Golden Boot?3 min read . 08:44 AM IST
Kylian Mbappe (5) is presently leading the race to win the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
As the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar are set to start on December 9, one of the major awards that players will be vying for is the Golden Boot, given to the player who scores the most goals during the competition. At the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, England captain Harry Kane won the award after scoring six goals and guiding his squad to the semifinals.
Nobody has managed to break Just Fontaine’s record. The French footballer scored 13 goals at Sweden 1958 to win the Golden Boot. After Mexico 1970, no Golden Boot winner has managed to score in double digits.
If two players have the same number of goals scored, the player's assists are taken into account. The person who played the fewest minutes wins if there is a tie on both counts.
The top contenders for top scorer at the 2022 World Cup are listed below:
While Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to score only once in this tournament, his teammates from the Portugal team have outperformed him so far. While Bruno Fernandes has scored twice so far, it was Goncalo Ramos who turned out to be the new hero for his team against Switzerland. The 21-year-old, who had hardly been heard of before Qatar 2022, started the game in place of CR7 and scored a hat-trick.
The Brazilian footballer grabbed everyone’s attention after scoring a stunner against Serbia. In fact, Richarlison scored twice in that game, establishing Brazil’s dominance in the tournament quite early. He scored once more against South Korea and is now a contender for the Golden Boot.
When Olivier Giroud scored against Poland in the Round of 16, he became France's all-time leading goalscorer - surpassing Thierry Henry's long-time record. Giroud, with three goals under his belt, is now in the race to win the Golden Boot.
Bukayo Saka became one of the youngest goalscorers for England. With three goals, When compared to Kylian Mbappe, Saka has stated that there is only one Mbappe. The FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final between England and France, the defending champions, is expected to be a fierce one.
The world cup campaign for the England striker got off to a great start in Qatar. In England's 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16, Rashford came off the bench to replace Saka in the 65th minute, but he was unable to register a goal. He has scored three times so far.
The Dutch attacker has been successful in scoring frequently in Qatar thus far, helping his country advance to the round of 16 after winning Group A. Gakpo, however, was unable to increase his total in the Netherlands' 3-1 victory over the United States in the round of 16. Gakpo has also scored three times so far.
According to Messi, this world cup may be his last. The 35-year-old began his account by sinking a penalty kick in a devastating Group C loss to Saudi Arabia before scoring and helping Enzo Fernandez in an emotional triumph against Mexico. Messi grabbed a goal in Argentina's 2-1 round-of-16 triumph over Australia, giving his team the lead after 35 minutes with a coolly performed low drive. The striker scored 94 goals for his nation with this one.
The 23-year-old scored against Australia in his team's opening Group D game then scored twice against Denmark in the second half to secure France's place in the round of 16. In their last group game, Tunisia pulled off a spectacular shock while France's talisman was unable to score. In a 3-1 victory over Poland in the round of 16, he added two more goals to his total, making it five.