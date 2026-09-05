Kylian Mbappe misses penalty as goalkeeper Alvaro Valles' heroics help Real Betis stun Real Madrid in La Liga | watch

France forward Kylian Mbappe failed to convert a late penalty as Real Betis stunned Real Madrid 1-0 in a Spanish La Liga match in Seville on Friday.

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott scored in the 81st minute to give Real Betis all three points and move them to third place with nine points from four matches.

The defeat ended Real Madrid's perfect start to the league campaign under manager Jose Mourinho, with the Spanish giants having won their opening three matches. Madrid had collected nine points from their first three games before travelling to Seville.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time after Betis defender Natan committed a foul on Vinicius Junior inside the penalty area. Mbappe took responsibility for the spot-kick with Madrid trailing 1-0.

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However, Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles saved Mbappe's attempt to preserve his team's lead. The stop came after Real Madrid had spent much of the closing stages searching for an equaliser.

The penalty was Mbappe's final opportunity to prevent Real Madrid from suffering their first league defeat of the season. The France international had also struck the crossbar earlier in the match.

Mbappe had entered the fixture in strong scoring form, having scored four goals in his previous four matches. However, he was unable to find the net against Betis as Real Madrid dropped their first points of the La Liga campaign.

Valles studied Mbappe's penalties Speaking after the match, Valles said he had studied Mbappe's penalty-taking tendencies before facing the Real Madrid forward.

The Betis goalkeeper explained that he knew Mbappe generally aimed his penalties towards the corners and therefore waited as long as possible before deciding which way to dive.

"I knew he shoots his penalties towards the corners, and I tried to wait as long as possible. That was the side I chose to go to," Valles said.

Valles also revealed that he attempted to distract Mbappe immediately before the penalty was taken. The goalkeeper said he spoke directly to the France international and told him: "How lucky you are, a penalty in the last minute, how lucky you are."