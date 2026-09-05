Kylian Mbappe misses penalty as goalkeeper Alvaro Valles' heroics help Real Betis stun Real Madrid in La Liga | watch

France forward Kylian Mbappe failed to convert a late penalty as Real Betis stunned Real Madrid 1-0 in a Spanish La Liga match in Seville on Friday.

Republic of Ireland international Troy Parrott scored in the 81st minute to give Real Betis all three points and move them to third place with nine points from four matches.

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The defeat ended Real Madrid's perfect start to the league campaign under manager Jose Mourinho, with the Spanish giants having won their opening three matches. Madrid had collected nine points from their first three games before travelling to Seville.

Real Madrid were awarded a penalty deep into second-half stoppage time after Betis defender Natan committed a foul on Vinicius Junior inside the penalty area. Mbappe took responsibility for the spot-kick with Madrid trailing 1-0.

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However, Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles saved Mbappe's attempt to preserve his team's lead. The stop came after Real Madrid had spent much of the closing stages searching for an equaliser.

The penalty was Mbappe's final opportunity to prevent Real Madrid from suffering their first league defeat of the season. The France international had also struck the crossbar earlier in the match.

Mbappe had entered the fixture in strong scoring form, having scored four goals in his previous four matches. However, he was unable to find the net against Betis as Real Madrid dropped their first points of the La Liga campaign.

Valles studied Mbappe's penalties Speaking after the match, Valles said he had studied Mbappe's penalty-taking tendencies before facing the Real Madrid forward.

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The Betis goalkeeper explained that he knew Mbappe generally aimed his penalties towards the corners and therefore waited as long as possible before deciding which way to dive.

"I knew he shoots his penalties towards the corners, and I tried to wait as long as possible. That was the side I chose to go to," Valles said.

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Valles also revealed that he attempted to distract Mbappe immediately before the penalty was taken. The goalkeeper said he spoke directly to the France international and told him: "How lucky you are, a penalty in the last minute, how lucky you are."

The attempt to distract Mbappe came moments before Valles made the decisive save.Parrott's 81st-minute goal ultimately proved enough for Betis to secure the victory.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.