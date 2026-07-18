Kylian Mbappe ‘motivated to attack for Golden Boot’: Check France vs England prediction

Tonight, France and England will fight for the 3rd position in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match takes place on Sunday, 19 July, with kick-off at 2:30 AM for viewers in India.

The match will be held at the Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Florida, United States.

France vs England: Head-to-Head England hold the overall head-to-head advantage against France historically. They've won 17 matches, compared to France's 10 victories. Five matches between the sides have ended in draws.

England dominated their early fixtures, but France have controlled recent form. France have won 5 of their last 7 encounters. Across 32 matches, England have scored 66 goals. France have scored 41 goals across those same fixtures.

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At World Cups specifically, England lead with 2 wins to 1. Their 2026 third-place playoff marks just their 4th tournament meeting. France won 2-1 in the 2022 quarter-final. England previously won 3-1 in 1982 and 2-0 in 1966..

Team Form Both France and England enter the bronze-medal playoff after semi-final heartbreak. France had won all 6 matches before losing to Spain. Spain ended their perfect run with a 2-0 shutout. France scored 18 goals and kept 3 consecutive clean sheets.

England went undefeated through 5 matches before Argentina's late strike. Lautaro Martínez struck in the 91st minute, sealing a 2-1 defeat. Lionel Messi assisted both the goals Argentina scored that night. England scored 14 goals across 7 matches overall.

Kylian Mbappe, along with Messi, currently leads the tournament with 8 goals scored. Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham follow closely, each scoring 6 goals.

This match marks Didier Deschamps' final game after 14 years. Thomas Tuchel hopes to secure England's best World Cup finish in 60 years.

France vs England: Key Players Kylian Mbappe (France): The tournament's top scorer holds France's key attacking threat. His counter-attacking speed can punish any high defensive line instantly. He only needs one half-chance to shift the overall momentum.

Antoine Griezmann (France): The attacking midfielder operates as France's creative engine, bridging midfield and attack. His work rate disrupts England's build-up while dictating France's tempo.

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Jude Bellingham (England): The Real Madrid star remains England's most potent weapon, driving forward from deep. His physical presence forces French midfielders back, opening crucial passing lanes.

Bukayo Saka (England): The right winger provides crucial width through explosive one-on-one dribbling ability. His pace allows him to isolate France's left-back repeatedly. He'll also need discipline to track France's overlapping full-back runs.

Match Strategy This 3rd position strategy revolves around redemption for Tuchel and Deschamps' farewell. Both teams typically favour attacking play in these matches. Deschamps aims to exploit spaces through rapid vertical transitions.

France will isolate Mbappe in one-on-one situations against England's right-back. Griezmann will float centrally, dragging Declan Rice out of position. France will also use overlapping full-backs to create wide overloads.

Tuchel must abandon England's overly-passive approach shown against Argentina. England will employ a higher defensive line and mid-press. Bellingham will drift wide, combining with Gordon or overlapping full-backs.

Captain Kane will drop deeper, drawing out defenders for wide runners. The match hinges on England's reaction if they take an early lead.

France vs England Prediction: Who’ll Win? Major publications and data models overwhelmingly predict a French victory. Analysts cite superior squad depth and extra recovery time. They also highlight severe fatigue within Thomas Tuchel's England camp.

Experts expect a wide-open, high-scoring affair overall. Both sides will likely rotate their squads significantly throughout.

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Opta gives France a 50.7% chance of winning in regulation. England's chance stands at just 25.6% by comparison. USA Today predicts a clear 3-1 France victory. Yahoo Sports expects over 3.5 goals, citing England's extra-time fatigue.

SportsLine highlights Mbappe's Golden Boot motivation against a rotated defence.

SportsLine's Jon Eimer said, "Kylian Mbappe will be motivated to attack for the Golden Boot award. Meanwhile, Harry Kane is sitting two goals back alongside Jude Bellingham, so they'll be able to find some personal motivation as well."

How to Watch France vs England ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports will broadcast the France vs England match at the FIFA World Cup 2026. A standard ZEE5 subscription covers live streaming access.