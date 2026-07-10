Kylian Mbappe net worth: How did France forward become one of highest-paid footballers at 27? A look at his earnings

At 27, Kylian Mbappe has already made a name for himself as one of the most marketable footballers globally. A pillar of France's rise as the leaders in world football, Mbappe was a part of the World Cup squads that won in 2018 in Russia and finished runner-up in 2022 in Qatar. The Real Madrid forward is once again making the headlines in the 2026 edition too.

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With eight goals so far in FIFA World Cup 2026, Mbappe leads the Golden Boot (most goals) ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi, with his latest coming against Morocco in the quarterfinals as France marched into the semifinals for the third consecutive time with a comfortable 2-0 win in Boston.

Also Read | Spain or Belgium? Mbappe gets candid on potential World Cup semifinal foes

Alongside Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, Mbappe has emerged as one of the elite players of this generation, thus placing him among the most recognizable athletes in the world.

Mbappe net worth in 2026 Having started his professional senior career with Monaco, Mbappe grew in stature with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and now with Real Madrid, besides building a strong commercial and business profile for himself. According to a Yahoo Sports report, Mbappe's estimated worth in 2026 is valued to be around $250 million (approximately ₹2384 crore).

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Mbappe's first major financial boost came in 2017 when he joined PSG on a season-long loan initially from Monaco before signing a permanent deal with the Ligue 1 club, on a then world-record deal worth ($195.4 million)(approximately ₹1863 crore), according to a ESPN report.

At PSG, Mbappe played from 2017 to 2024, and won 15 trophies overall. He is also PSG's all-time leading scorer with 256 goals in 308 games. Mbappe got another shot on his career, when the Frenchman signed on the dotted line with Real Madrid on a five-year deal in 2024.

Also Read | Mbappe overtakes Messi in World Cup again; List of records by French superstar

It is understood that Mbappe will receive $16.2 million (approximately ₹154 crore) a year after taxes at Real Madrid and also receive a €150 million (approximately ₹1636 crore) signing on fee, spread over his deal. Besides his salary, Mbappe will also receive a share of the money generated from his image rights at the La Liga giants.

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Mbappe's off-field earnings The Frenchman also earns nearly $30 million to $40 million from his endorsement deals, according to Yahoo Sports. He has ties with top brands like Nike, Hublot, Dior, Oakley, EA Sports, and hospitality company Accor. In fact, through his company Coalition Capital, Mbappe also has bought a majority stake at French club SM Caen in 2024.

According to a Forbes report, Mbappe is third richest footballer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 worth $95 million (On-Field: $70 million, Off-Field: $25 million). Ronaldo and Messi lead the chart at one and two respectively.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in