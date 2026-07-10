Kylian Mbappe net worth: How did France forward become one of highest-paid footballers at 27? A look at his earnings

At 27, Kylian Mbappe has already made a name for himself as one of the most marketable footballers globally. A pillar of France's rise as the leaders in world football, Mbappe was a part of the World Cup squads that won in 2018 in Russia and finished runner-up in 2022 in Qatar. The Real Madrid forward is once again making the headlines in the 2026 edition too.
With eight goals so far in FIFA World Cup 2026, Mbappe leads the Golden Boot (most goals) ahead of Argentina's Lionel Messi, with his latest coming against Morocco in the quarterfinals as France marched into the semifinals for the third consecutive time with a comfortable 2-0 win in Boston.
Alongside Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, Mbappe has emerged as one of the elite players of this generation, thus placing him among the most recognizable athletes in the world.
Having started his professional senior career with Monaco, Mbappe grew in stature with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and now with Real Madrid, besides building a strong commercial and business profile for himself. According to a Yahoo Sports report, Mbappe's estimated worth in 2026 is valued to be around $250 million (approximately ₹2384 crore).
Mbappe's first major financial boost came in 2017 when he joined PSG on a season-long loan initially from Monaco before signing a permanent deal with the Ligue 1 club, on a then world-record deal worth ($195.4 million)(approximately ₹1863 crore), according to a ESPN report.
At PSG, Mbappe played from 2017 to 2024, and won 15 trophies overall. He is also PSG's all-time leading scorer with 256 goals in 308 games. Mbappe got another shot on his career, when the Frenchman signed on the dotted line with Real Madrid on a five-year deal in 2024.
It is understood that Mbappe will receive $16.2 million (approximately ₹154 crore) a year after taxes at Real Madrid and also receive a €150 million (approximately ₹1636 crore) signing on fee, spread over his deal. Besides his salary, Mbappe will also receive a share of the money generated from his image rights at the La Liga giants.
The Frenchman also earns nearly $30 million to $40 million from his endorsement deals, according to Yahoo Sports. He has ties with top brands like Nike, Hublot, Dior, Oakley, EA Sports, and hospitality company Accor. In fact, through his company Coalition Capital, Mbappe also has bought a majority stake at French club SM Caen in 2024.
According to a Forbes report, Mbappe is third richest footballer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 worth $95 million (On-Field: $70 million, Off-Field: $25 million). Ronaldo and Messi lead the chart at one and two respectively.
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