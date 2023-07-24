Kylian Mbappe off to Al-Hilal? Saudi Arabian club makes record $332 million bid for PSG forward1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 05:24 PM IST
The development comes as Kylian Mbappe has decided to not extend his contract with PSG which even led to a contract standoff
Saudi Arabian football club Al-Hilal has submitted a bid of record 300 million euro ($332 million) for Paris Saint-Germain F.C.(PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. PSG has given Al-Hilal the required permission to open direct negotiations with Kylian Mbappe. The development comes as the French football star has decided to not extend his contract with PSG which even led to a contract standoff.
