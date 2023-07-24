Saudi Arabian football club Al-Hilal has submitted a bid of record 300 million euro ($332 million) for Paris Saint-Germain F.C.(PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe. PSG has given Al-Hilal the required permission to open direct negotiations with Kylian Mbappe. The development comes as the French football star has decided to not extend his contract with PSG which even led to a contract standoff.

Kylian Mbappe was expected to join Real Madrid after walking as a free agent from PSG. On Saturday, PSG decided to drop Kylian Mbappe from its preseason tour of Japan with the football club claiming that its primary objective is to have a squad fully committed to the team's cause.

According to reports from the website GOAL, the offer given to Kylian Mbappe includes a choice for him to move from the Middle East to Spain in 2024. Only Real Madrid has the power to activate this option. Kylian Mbappe seems hesitant to go to Saudi Arabia, but he might consider the possibility of leaving because he could face the risk of not playing for PSG for a whole year.

May eventually join Read Madrid in future

It is widely expected that Kylian Mbappe will eventually join Real Madrid at some point in the future. Even though he turned down Madrid's interest in 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain and signed a new contract in 2022, it is still expected that he will end up playing at the Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid's stadium) eventually.

Ever since he became a member of PSG in 2017, Kylian Mbappe has consistently delivered outstanding performances, resulting in him participating in more than 170 matches in Ligue 1, which is regarded as the top-tier professional football league in France. Moreover, he has displayed an extraordinary scoring ability, amassing an impressive total of 148 goals during his time in the league.

Kylian Mbappe's indispensable contribution has been pivotal in securing five Ligue 1 titles for PSG, with their latest triumph occurring during the 2022-23 season. His exceptional ability to score goals has firmly established him as the top goal-scorer in the history of the club.