Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi again during France vs Morocco at World Cup; List of records by French superstar

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are playing cat and mouse in the FIFA World Cup 2026. After going ahead of Messi with his goal against Paraguay, the French superstar was dethroned when the Argentine captain scored the equaliser against Egypt. Mbappe, who plays for Real Madrid, ensured that he take the top spot again as the 25-year-old scored one in France's 2-0 victory over Morocco on their way into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal.
Both Mbappe and Messi are level on eight goals each but the Frenchman takes the top spot in the Golden Boot (most goals) standings owing to his three assists as compared to one by the Argentinean. The result ends Morocco's impressive run after another historic World Cup campaign.
In the semifinals, France will take on either Spain or Belgium.
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Minutes Played
|Kylian Mbappe (France)
|8
|3
|564
|Lionel Messi (Argentina)
|8
|1
|465
|Erling Haaland (Norway)
|7
|0
|418
|Harry Kane (England)
|6
|1
|489
|Ousmane Dembele (France)
|5
|2
|492
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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