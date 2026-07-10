Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi again during France vs Morocco at World Cup; List of records by French superstar

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are playing cat and mouse in the FIFA World Cup 2026. After going ahead of Messi with his goal against Paraguay, the French superstar was dethroned when the Argentine captain scored the equaliser against Egypt. Mbappe, who plays for Real Madrid, ensured that he take the top spot again as the 25-year-old scored one in France's 2-0 victory over Morocco on their way into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal.
Both Mbappe and Messi are level on eight goals each but the Frenchman takes the top spot in the Golden Boot (most goals) standings owing to his three assists as compared to one by the Argentinean. The result ends Morocco's impressive run after another historic World Cup campaign.
In the semifinals, France will take on either Spain or Belgium.
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|Minutes Played
|Kylian Mbappe (France)
|8
|3
|564
|Lionel Messi (Argentina)
|8
|1
|465
|Erling Haaland (Norway)
|7
|0
|418
|Harry Kane (England)
|6
|1
|489
|Ousmane Dembele (France)
|5
|2
|492
Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.