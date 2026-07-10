Kylian Mbappe overtakes Lionel Messi again during France vs Morocco at World Cup; List of records by French superstar

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are playing cat and mouse in the FIFA World Cup 2026. After going ahead of Messi with his goal against Paraguay, the French superstar was dethroned when the Argentine captain scored the equaliser against Egypt. Mbappe, who plays for Real Madrid, ensured that he take the top spot again as the 25-year-old scored one in France's 2-0 victory over Morocco on their way into the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal.