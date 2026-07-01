Kylian Mbappe brace helps France brush past Sweden, set up clash with Paraguay in round of 16

Two goals by Kylian Mbappe sealed the deal for France as the two-time FIFA World Cup champions knocked Sweden out of the competition in the round of 32 match between the two sides on Tuesday (local time) at the MetLife Stadium.

This was the biggest victory for France in the knockout stages of the World Cup since they defeated Brazil with a 3-0 scoreline in the final of the 1998 edition of the tournament. They will now be facing Paraguay, who knocked Germany out of the tournament, in the round of 16.

Mbappe scored his goals in the 45th and 74th minutes of the match, while Bradley Barcola scored in the 53rd minute.

After the game, the star Real Madrid striker said through a translator, "I'm very aware of who I am, how I play, what I shall do, but it's not just about me," as per a report by ESPN, adding, "The entire team is aware of what should be done. It is a new competition that has started today. We did play well, but we were timid. We could have done better at the beginning."

"I did say that I wanted to enjoy this World Cup to the fullest," he also said, adding, "I'm not saying that the other World Cup(s) I did not enjoy, but I was younger. I was focused then in delivering the best performances.

"And today, I believe I can do both: delivering great performances and obviously enjoying (it)."

"This game was important. It is a new competition starting (in the knockout phase), as we said earlier on," Mbappe added. "Now we have to focus on Paraguay. We have another game to win."

Mbappe has now scored six goals in this edition of the tournament, equalling his tally with that of Argentina's Lionel Messi. The French striker has now scored a total of 18 goals in the competition, one behind Messi. However, he has achieved this feat in only 18 games while Messi has played 29 World Cup matches so far.

Didier Deschamps, the head coach of France who also won a World Cup in 1998 as a player, was back at his team's sideline on the day. He had missed the last group stage encounter of the team since he had to fly back to attend his mother's funeral. Mbappe, after scoring his fist goal, ran over to Deschamps to celebrate with him.

"He knows that he will never be alone with us and we will support him," Mbappe said, as per ESPN.

Turbulent tournament for Sweden This was one of the most turbulent World Cup tournaments for Sweden, who started the tournament by defeating Tunisia with a 5-1 scoreline after which they were defeated by Netherlands by a same result. The drew their group finale against Japan to reach the knockouts.

This was the first time Sweden managed to advance from the group stage in a major tournament since the 2020 Euros. They had earlier failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Euros.

"I thought, in terms of the game, we had to be perfect," said Sweden manager Graham Potter. "And even if we were, I'm not sure that would've been enough, if I'm being brutally honest. Because the opponent was of a high level."