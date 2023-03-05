Home / Sports / Football News /  Kylian Mbappe scripts history, becomes Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer with 201 goals
Kylian Mbappe scripts history, becomes Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer with 201 goals

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:43 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Nantes at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)Premium
Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and FC Nantes at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on March 4, 2023. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (AFP)

  • After the final whistle, the PSG club organised a short ceremony with a big portrait of Mbappe displayed at the Parc des Princes.

French national team's forward Kylian Mbappe has now become Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer with 201 goals following this match against Nantes in Ligue 1 where PSG defeated Nantes by 4-2.

Mbappe produced the sixth and last goal of the match which gave him his 201st goal for PSG and eclipsed Edinson Cavani's record. With this, PSG moved 11 points clear at the top of the standings.

After the final whistle, the PSG club organised a short ceremony with a big portrait of Mbappe displayed at the Parc des Princes.

“It’s very special to be here. The last time I was here was to announce I was staying, it’s an honour to be here as the club’s top scorer," news agency PTI quoted Mbappe as saying, who added “It’s a privilege to be a PSG player, to play in this historic shirt, for the biggest club in France."

With the match over, football legend Lionel Messi sent a message for Mbappe, saying, "Congratulations @k.mbappe for the record!!"

On this, Mbappe wrote, "I play to write history. I've always said that I wanted to write history in France, in the capital, in my country, in my city, I'm doing it, it's beautiful, but there's still a long way to go. It's a personal accomplishment, but I also came for collective accomplishments."

Earlier, Messi was named the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Player award with 52 points, while Mbappe finisihed second with 44 points.

With agency inputs.

