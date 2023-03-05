Kylian Mbappe scripts history, becomes Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer with 201 goals1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:43 PM IST
- After the final whistle, the PSG club organised a short ceremony with a big portrait of Mbappe displayed at the Parc des Princes.
French national team's forward Kylian Mbappe has now become Paris St Germain’s all-time top scorer with 201 goals following this match against Nantes in Ligue 1 where PSG defeated Nantes by 4-2.
