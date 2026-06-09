Kylian Mbappe ‘too selfish’: France football star slammed ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Kylian Mbappe arrives at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as one of the most accomplished players in football history. At 27, the Real Madrid forward is France's undisputed captain. However, his performance against Northern Ireland is under the radar. The friendly took place today, 9 June, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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France won the match, though. Michael Olise scored a hat-trick to seal a 3-1 win for Les Bleus.

In 94 international appearances, Mbappe has scored 56 goals for Les Bleus. He was a teenager when France won the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

Four years later in Qatar, he scored a hat-trick in the final. France lost on penalties. Mbappe came agonisingly close to back-to-back World Cup winners’ medals.

Yet, as the 2026 tournament approaches, a prominent voice from French football history is raising serious questions. It’s not about his talent. It’s about his leadership.

Frank Leboeuf Slams Mbappe Former French defender Frank Leboeuf, a 1998 World Cup winner, did not hold back. He questioned whether Mbappe possesses the qualities genuinely required of a captain.

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"Kylian Mbappe is not a leader for me because he's too selfish in his thoughts," Leboeuf said, as quoted by SportsBoom via CSB.

“I don't know him. I met him only once when he was with the national team, and he was playing for Paris Saint-Germain, having just signed for Paris Saint-Germain at the time. Again, he's a great lad, well-educated, but his thinking, his way of thinking about football, doesn't align with my values of the game," he added.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Kylian Mbappe settles Messi vs Ronaldo debate with blunt verdict

Leboeuf's critique targets something beyond individual brilliance. His concern centres on dressing room mentality and whether the captain's mindset truly serves the collective. For Leboeuf, talent and leadership occupy entirely separate conversations.

The former defender pointed to very different profiles when describing genuine leadership qualities. William Saliba earned his praise for defensive reliability and a low-profile team-first approach.

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N'Golo Kante was cited for his work ethic and selfless contribution throughout his career. Antoine Griezmann also received recognition for consistently reflecting a team-oriented mentality at the international level.

Leboeuf also endorsed recent comments from Ousmane Dembele about defensive effort and tracking back. He framed that attitude as a baseline expectation in modern international football at the highest level.

France at FIFA World Cup 2026 The criticism lands at a complicated moment for Didier Deschamps. France carry elite attacking firepower into North America. Questions about defensive stability and squad chemistry have not fully disappeared.

How Mbappe handles the captaincy under genuine tournament pressure could define how far the World Number 1 team travels in this competition.

FIFA 2026: France Matches

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Mbappe has scored 12 goals across the last 2 World Cups, more than any other player in that period. He needs 4 more goals to equal Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup record of 16.

The individual motivation is obvious. Whether he can channel that motivation into collective success is the question Leboeuf is really asking.

Mbappe's Performance This Year Mbappe had a productive La Liga season with Real Madrid in 2025-26. Across 32 league matches, he scored 20 goals and contributed 4 assists. He registered 5 shots on goal in his final league appearance against Athletic Club.

His season included a 4-goal performance against Valencia in November. He scored twice against Athletic Club in his final appearance. He also delivered a notable 3-goal haul against Atletico Madrid away from home in December.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.