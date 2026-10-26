Kylian Mbappe's 100-goal milestone: Five achievements that shaped the Frenchman's journey with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe reached another significant landmark in his Real Madrid career after scoring his 100th goal for the Spanish club during their 2-1 victory over Barcelona in El Clasico on Sunday.

The French forward scored both goals at the Spotify Camp Nou, taking his tally to 100 in just 116 appearances across competitions since joining Real Madrid in 2024. His milestone-winning goal came in the 87th minute, when he converted Eduardo Camavinga's pass to secure three points for Jose Mourinho's side.

Mbappe's century comprises 67 goals in LaLiga, 25 in the UEFA Champions League, four in the Copa del Rey, two in the FIFA Club World Cup, and one each in the UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup.

Here are five achievements that have shaped the 27-year-old's journey in the Spanish capital.

Scoring on his Real Madrid debut Mbappe made an immediate impression after joining Real Madrid on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

He scored on his competitive debut against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final on 14 August, 2024. The Frenchman found the net in the 68th minute as Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory to lift the trophy.

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The goal marked the beginning of his scoring account in a Real Madrid shirt and gave him his first silverware with the club.

Scoring 44 goals in his debut season Mbappe finished his first season at Real Madrid with 44 goals across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the team's leading attacking threats.

His tally included 31 LaLiga goals, which earned him the Pichichi Trophy as the league's top scorer. He also finished as the leading scorer in European domestic leagues, securing the European Golden Shoe for the first time in his career.

The Frenchman also scored in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup finals during his debut campaign.

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Matching Cristiano Ronaldo's calendar-year record Mbappe produced another notable scoring achievement in 2025 when he equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record for the most goals in a calendar year.

View full Image View full Image Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scored 59 goals in 2025, equalling Cristiano Ronaldo for most goals in a calendar year. ( AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino )

The Frenchman scored 59 goals during the year, matching the Portuguese forward's tally from 2013.

Ronaldo had established the benchmark during his prolific spell at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013. Mbappe's achievement placed him alongside the former Real Madrid striker in the club's calendar-year scoring records.

Winning back-to-back Pichichi trophies Mbappe continued his scoring consistency in his second season at Real Madrid, winning the Pichichi Trophy for the 2025-26 campaign as well.

He finished the season with 42 goals across competitions, taking his overall tally to 86 before the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign.

His successive Pichichi awards underlined his consistency in LaLiga and made him a central figure in Real Madrid's attacking setup.

Reaching 100 goals in just 116 appearances Mbappe's latest achievement came in one of football's biggest fixtures. His brace against Barcelona took him to 100 goals in 116 appearances for Real Madrid.

According to the club's records, he became the fourth-fastest player to reach 100 goals for Real Madrid. Ferenc Puskas achieved the feat in 100 matches, Cristiano Ronaldo in 105, Pahiño in 111 and Alfredo Di Stefano in 114.