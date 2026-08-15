La Liga 2026 season starts this weekend without Barcelona and Real Madrid; here's why

La Liga is back this weekend, yet two of its biggest clubs and several other top sides will sit out the opening matches. The Spanish top flight resumes on 15 August, but reigning champions Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis will not appear until later in the month. Fans eager to see the usual heavyweights will have to wait a little longer.

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Opening weekend fixtures without the giants The first round begins with Alaves hosting Getafe on 15 August, followed by Rayo Vallecano’s trip to Sevilla. On 16 August, Villarreal travels to Racing Santander, giving at least one strong contender a place on the opening weekend. Beyond that, the rest of the traditional title challengers remain on the sidelines.

This staggered start is no accident. La Liga wanted an early resumption, but the players’ union and Spanish federation pushed back. The final compromise leaves most of the league’s biggest names starting their campaigns in the second half of August.

When Barcelona and Real Madrid begin Defending champions Barcelona open their season on 23 August with a trip to Elche. That match is officially listed as a Round 2 fixture. Their postponed Round 1 game against Athletic Club has been rearranged for 27 August.

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Real Madrid, under new manager Jose Mourinho, kick off on 22 August away at Espanyol, also a Round 2 match. Mourinho’s first home game follows on 26 August against Real Sociedad. The calendar looks unusual at first glance, yet it creates an almost continuous stream of matches. From 15 August through early September, only one day, 18 August, has no La Liga action at all.

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Why the top teams are delayed Many Spanish national team players only recently returned to club training. After Spain’s run to a second Men’s World Cup title, the squad spent weeks celebrating, resting and recovering. That recovery period happened to line up with the late starts already agreed for the biggest clubs.

The decision to split the opening round was actually made in early June. The Spanish federation approved the full calendar on 30 June, well before the World Cup final on 19 July. Transfer business remains open too, so clubs still have time to finalise squads before their first competitive matches.

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How other major leagues compare Spain’s early start stands out among Europe’s top five leagues. The English Premier League and France’s Ligue 1 both return on 21 August. Italy’s Serie A begins the same weekend, with its first match on 22 August. Germany’s Bundesliga is the latest of the group, resuming on 28 August.

By starting earlier, La Liga clubs can play several fixtures before the combined international break that arrives in September and October. These expanded breaks are designed to reduce disruption to the club season, and Spain’s schedule gives teams a head start.

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Supporters of smaller clubs get the spotlight first, while the biggest names build up quietly behind the scenes. Once Barcelona, Real Madrid and the rest join the action later this month, the title race will quickly gather pace.

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For now, the focus stays on the opening fixtures that are actually taking place. Alavés, Getafe, Sevilla, Rayo Vallecano, Racing Santander and Villarreal will provide the first competitive football of the new Spanish season.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.