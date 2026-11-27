La Liga has secured five more seasons of live coverage in Turkey after extending its broadcast partnership with Saran Media Group. The new agreement runs from the 2027-28 campaign through to 2031-32 and keeps La Liga EA SPORTS matches available on S Sport television channels and the S Sport Plus streaming platform.

While the financial value of the deal has not been disclosed, the extension locks in long-term visibility for Spanish football in a market La Liga regards as strategically important. Advertisers and commercial partners also gain a longer window to build campaigns around the competition.

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Partnership that began in 2022-23 The relationship started in the 2022-23 season. Over the first five years, Saran Media Group positioned La Liga as a central part of its premium football offering, delivering live matches, commentary and analysis across both linear television and digital platforms. The fresh deal continues that approach and provides fans, rights holders and sponsors with greater stability.

S Sport Plus, Saran’s on-demand service, now has more than 3.5 million registered users. The group’s broader portfolio also includes rights to Serie A, the Bundesliga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Dutch Eredivisie, giving Turkish viewers a wide selection of European football under one roof.

Why Turkey remains important to La Liga La Liga president Javier Tebas explained the league’s thinking around the renewal. “Türkiye is a strategic market for LALIGA, with a young, highly engaged and digitally connected football audience with a growing bond with our clubs and players,” he said. “Our international strategy puts fans at the centre, making it easier for them to follow their favourite players, clubs and rivalries, with an experience that feels local and goes beyond the 90 minutes.”

Tebas added that Saran Media Group had “proven to be that partner since 2022,” and that the extension “gives us the stability and shared vision to keep raising the visibility and value of LALIGA EA SPORTS for fans in Türkiye.”

Turkish interest in La Liga is reinforced by the presence of Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler, who moved from Fenerbahçe in July 2023 and remains one of the competition’s most visible stars from the country.

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Saran Media Group’s view Kenan Saran, chairman of Saran Media Group, welcomed the continuation of the deal. “LALIGA is one of the biggest names in world football, home to some of the sport’s most iconic clubs and exceptional talents, including Türkiye's very own Arda Güler,” he said. “We are extremely proud to extend a partnership that has been going strong since 2022 and delighted to continue bringing LALIGA to Turkish football fans for another five seasons.”