LaLiga: Jordi Alba’s late strike gives Barcelona narrow win over Osasuna

LaLiga: Jordi Alba’s late strike gives Barcelona narrow win over Osasuna2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 03:06 AM IST
Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended their lead to 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid, who play at fourth-place Real Sociedad later on Tuesday
Barcelona defender Jordi Alba came off the bench to strike late on and secure a 1-0 victory over a 10-man Osasuna at Camp Nou on Tuesday as the home side moved a step closer to clinching their 27th LaLiga title.
