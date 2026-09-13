Lamine Yamal's brace helps Barcelona beat Levante 4-2 and stay top of La Liga

Barcelona left Valencia with all three points and a 4-2 scoreline that flattered their late control more than their second-half grip. Lamine Yamal scored twice, Xavi Espart opened his first-team account and Karim Adeyemi settled a frantic finish as Hansi Flick’s side made it five wins from five in La Liga.

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Hansi Flick’s side now sit three points clear of Real Madrid after five wins from five. The champions were 3-0 up before two sloppy errors invited Levante back into the contest, only for substitute Karim Adeyemi to settle it in stoppage time.

Xavi Espart and Lamine Yamal strike early Hansi Flick had warned his players not to ease off after a flying start to the season. They answered in the fifth minute. After a long spell of possession, Raphinha found academy midfielder Xavi Espart on the edge of the box. The 19-year-old, starting at left-back, finished with a slight deflection for his first Barcelona goal.

Levante pushed back. Petar Ratkov could not get a clean shot away and Joan Garcia saved well from Roger Bruguee. Those misses mattered. In the 19th minute, Fermin Lopez released Raphinha, who rounded Mathew Ryan and squared for Yamal to smash into an empty net.

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The heat and some heavy tackles then slowed the game. Barcelona still led 2-0 at the break.

Also Read | Karim Adeyemi scores on debut as Barcelona crush Elche 5-0 in La Liga opener

Lamine Yamal converts the penalty he won The third goal arrived just after half-time. Lamine Yamal was clipped from behind by Aissa Mandi inside the area and took the penalty himself, driving it past Ryan for his seventh goal in four games across all competitions.

Flick took Yamal off in the 66th minute, along with Pedri and Anthony Gordon, bringing on Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal and Adeyemi with the result looking safe.

Levante fight back before Karim Adeyemi finishes it It was not safe. Andreas Christensen had already cleared an Ivan Romero effort off the line. In the 79th minute, Espart gave the ball away with a loose pass, and Romero nipped in to score. Nine minutes later Brugue capitalised on a Bernal error. Garcia saved the first shot, but the Levante striker tucked in the rebound to make it 3-2.

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Karim Adeyemi ended the comeback. The former Borussia Dortmund winger collected the ball about 35 yards out, burst through the defence and finished calmly in the 93rd minute.

Looking ahead Barcelona host promoted Racing Santander on Wednesday. Levante welcome Athletic Bilbao.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.