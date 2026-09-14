Lamine Yamal explains why he deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2026; Spain's World Cup winner names his only rival this year

Lamine Yamal has declared himself as one of the top two contenders to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2026. The 19-year-old had a dream-come-true year, during which he was named LaLiga's best player in 2025-26 as Barcelona defended the title, and later played a key role in Spain's second FIFA World Cup triumph in North America.

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Yamal was runner-up to Ousmane Dembele last year, while Kylian Mbappe was third in 2023, when Lionel Messi won the award for a record eighth time. The Ballon d'Or will be awarded in London on 26 October.

Also Read | Lamine Yamal Net Worth: Valuation to skyrocket after World Cup win

"I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won," Yamal said in an interview clip shared by Movistar on Sunday.

However, the Barcelona star struck a more measured tone at a press conference last Tuesday, saying he believed he had a chance after an "incredible" season but would not beg for votes.

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Lamine Yamal or Kylian Mbappe: who's best? Yamal would get a serious fight from his Real Madrid opponent, Kylian Mbappe. The French striker beat Argentina's Messi to emerge as the top scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as well as in La Liga 2025-26 and the UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe said last week that no player was better than him last season, although he failed to win any silverware. Yamal also admitted that he and Mbappe are currently the two best players in the world. "As far as I’m concerned, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. It’s clear to me, and everyone who watches the matches knows it," added the youngster.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe misses penalty as Real Betis stun Real Madrid in La Liga | watch

Meanwhile, Dembélé believes the award should remain with a Paris Saint-Germain player after the French club retained the Champions League. Bayern Munich striker and England international Harry Kane is also among the favourites to win the award.

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Men's Ballon d'Or nominees: Complete shortlists Ballon d'Or: Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Díaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mané, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, João Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julián Quiñones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinícius Jr., Vitinha

Young Talent of the Year: Kerim Alajbegović, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Pau Cubarsí, Yan Diomandé, Lennart Karl, Éli Junior Kroupi, Lamine Yamal, Johan Manzambi, Ibrahim Maza, Warren Zaïre-Emery

Goalkeeper of the Year: Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Joan García, Gregor Kobel, Emiliano Martínez, Édouard Mendy, David Raya, Matvey Safonov, Vozinha, Unai Simón

Manager of the Year: Luis Enrique, Vincent Kompany, Mikel Arteta, Luis de la Fuente, Unai Emery

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Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Flamengo, Bodo/Glimt

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in