Lamine Yamal explains why he deserves to win Ballon d'Or 2026; Spain's World Cup winner names his only rival this year

Lamine Yamal has declared himself as one of the top two contenders to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2026. The 19-year-old had a dream-come-true year, during which he was named LaLiga's best player in 2025-26 as Barcelona defended the title, and later played a key role in Spain's second FIFA World Cup triumph in North America.
Yamal was runner-up to Ousmane Dembele last year, while Kylian Mbappe was third in 2023, when Lionel Messi won the award for a record eighth time. The Ballon d'Or will be awarded in London on 26 October.
"I honestly believe there are two of us who are the best in the world, and this year I’d deserve it because of what I’ve won," Yamal said in an interview clip shared by Movistar on Sunday.
However, the Barcelona star struck a more measured tone at a press conference last Tuesday, saying he believed he had a chance after an "incredible" season but would not beg for votes.
Yamal would get a serious fight from his Real Madrid opponent, Kylian Mbappe. The French striker beat Argentina's Messi to emerge as the top scorer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as well as in La Liga 2025-26 and the UEFA Champions League.
Mbappe said last week that no player was better than him last season, although he failed to win any silverware. Yamal also admitted that he and Mbappe are currently the two best players in the world. "As far as I’m concerned, Mbappe and I are the two best in the world. It’s clear to me, and everyone who watches the matches knows it," added the youngster.
Meanwhile, Dembélé believes the award should remain with a Paris Saint-Germain player after the French club retained the Champions League. Bayern Munich striker and England international Harry Kane is also among the favourites to win the award.
Ballon d'Or: Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Díaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mané, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, Lionel Messi, João Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julián Quiñones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinícius Jr., Vitinha
Young Talent of the Year: Kerim Alajbegović, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Pau Cubarsí, Yan Diomandé, Lennart Karl, Éli Junior Kroupi, Lamine Yamal, Johan Manzambi, Ibrahim Maza, Warren Zaïre-Emery
Goalkeeper of the Year: Yassine Bounou, Thibaut Courtois, Joan García, Gregor Kobel, Emiliano Martínez, Édouard Mendy, David Raya, Matvey Safonov, Vozinha, Unai Simón
Manager of the Year: Luis Enrique, Vincent Kompany, Mikel Arteta, Luis de la Fuente, Unai Emery
Club of the Year: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Flamengo, Bodo/Glimt