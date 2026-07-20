Lamine Yamal & Pau Cubarsi join Pele, Kylian Mbappe in elite list; list of teenagers to start in FIFA World Cup final

The Spanish duo of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi became the fourth and fifth teenagers ever to start in a FIFA World Cup final after they were named in the starting XI in the summit clash of the 2026 World Cup against Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday.

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While Yamal is aged at 19 years and 7 days at the start of the match, his Barcelona teammate Cubarsi is just a few days older at 19 years and 179 days. The duo joined the likes of Brazilian Pele, Italian Giuseppe Bergomi and French Kylian Mbappe. In fact, Mbappe led his team France to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 where they lost to Spain.

In fact, Mbappe is a serious contender to grab the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot, with 10 goals to his name, two clear of Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old Messi will need to score a hattrick against Spain in the final to snatch the Golden Boot from Mbappe.

Notably, all of Pele (1958), Bergomi (1982) and Mbappe (2018) lifted the World Cup in the year they became the teenagers to play in the final.

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Teenagers to start at FIFA World Cup final

Players Age Edition Pele (Brazil) 17 years & 249 days 1958 Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy) 18 years & 201 days 1982 Kylian Mbappe (France) 19 years & 207 days 2018 Lamine Yamal (Spain) 19 years & 7 days 2026 Pau (Spain) 19 years & 179 days 2026

Spain go unchanged, Argentina make 3 changes Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni made three changes in the Argentina starting lineup against as the holders attempt to become the first team since 1962 to retain the trophy. Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout in the 2022 final win against France, comes in at right-back in place of Nahuel Molina.

The other changes see Rodrigo De Paul return in midfield, where Nico Gonzalez also starts, with Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone making way. Messi is appearing in his third World Cup final and starts the day on eight goals at the tournament.

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Spain coach Luis de la Fuente named the same line-up that started the 2-0 semi-final victory against France. Yamal, who can become the third-youngest player ever to win a World Cup, just six days after his 19th birthday, starts on the right wing for the defending European champions.

Spain are aiming to win a second World Cup after their previous triumph in 2010. If Argentina win it will be their fourth title, thus putting them level with Germany and Italy and one behind record five-time champions Brazil.

Spain vs Argentina starting line-ups Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (capt), Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Gonzalez; Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in