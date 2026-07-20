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Lamine Yamal & Pau Cubarsi join Pele, Kylian Mbappe in elite list; list of teenagers to start in FIFA World Cup final

Lamine Yamal is aged at 19 years and 7 days when he starts in the Spain starting line-up against Argentina in the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at MetLife Stadium in New York. 

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jul 2026, 12:37 AM IST
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The Spanish duo of Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi became the fourth and fifth teenagers ever to start in a FIFA World Cup final after they were named in the starting XI in the summit clash of the 2026 World Cup against Argentina at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Monday.

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While Yamal is aged at 19 years and 7 days at the start of the match, his Barcelona teammate Cubarsi is just a few days older at 19 years and 179 days. The duo joined the likes of Brazilian Pele, Italian Giuseppe Bergomi and French Kylian Mbappe. In fact, Mbappe led his team France to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 where they lost to Spain.

Also Read | Spain vs Argentina Live, FIFA WC final: Confirmed lineups out

In fact, Mbappe is a serious contender to grab the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot, with 10 goals to his name, two clear of Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The 39-year-old Messi will need to score a hattrick against Spain in the final to snatch the Golden Boot from Mbappe.

Notably, all of Pele (1958), Bergomi (1982) and Mbappe (2018) lifted the World Cup in the year they became the teenagers to play in the final.

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Teenagers to start at FIFA World Cup final

PlayersAgeEdition
Pele (Brazil)17 years & 249 days1958
Giuseppe Bergomi (Italy)18 years & 201 days1982
Kylian Mbappe (France)19 years & 207 days2018
Lamine Yamal (Spain)19 years & 7 days2026
Pau (Spain)19 years & 179 days2026

Spain go unchanged, Argentina make 3 changes

Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni made three changes in the Argentina starting lineup against as the holders attempt to become the first team since 1962 to retain the trophy. Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout in the 2022 final win against France, comes in at right-back in place of Nahuel Molina.

The other changes see Rodrigo De Paul return in midfield, where Nico Gonzalez also starts, with Leandro Paredes and Giuliano Simeone making way. Messi is appearing in his third World Cup final and starts the day on eight goals at the tournament.

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Spain coach Luis de la Fuente named the same line-up that started the 2-0 semi-final victory against France. Yamal, who can become the third-youngest player ever to win a World Cup, just six days after his 19th birthday, starts on the right wing for the defending European champions.

Spain are aiming to win a second World Cup after their previous triumph in 2010. If Argentina win it will be their fourth title, thus putting them level with Germany and Italy and one behind record five-time champions Brazil.

Spain vs Argentina starting line-ups

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (capt), Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Nico Gonzalez; Enzo Fernandez; Lionel Messi (capt), Julian Alvarez

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Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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